The one place to see fireworks on the Coast this NYE

There will be only one place offering organised fireworks this New Year’s Eve. Picture: Alistair Brightman

The thing many of us look forward to each New Year’s Eve is the magnificent fireworks displays.

But this year there seems to be just one place on the Fraser Coast offering them.

Each year locals and tourists who spend December 31 in the region most look forward to seeing the sparklers pop in the air at Torquay Pier and Brolga Theatre.

However, the usual popular events hosted by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, the Torquay Progress Association and Fraser Coast Council will not go ahead in 2020.

A council representative confirmed there will be no organised fireworks in Hervey Bay due to the difficulty to contact trace.

The Beach House Hotel also announced their display was cancelled on December 1.

The Maryborough Cricket Club is the only confirmed venue to be hosting organised fireworks at 9pm.

The venue received a $2000 from the council’s Community Festive, Christmas and New Year’s Events Program to put on the event.

Residents must register their attendance to the event and present their ticket at the gate.

To register, click here.

While the Queensland Government Resources Safety and Health department website states there will be a fireworks display at the Torquay Pier, information provided by the council, tourism and events and the Progress Association shows otherwise.