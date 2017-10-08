The privilege and pain of bad news

Working from Sydney, Jessica specialises in crime/court reporting, filing for APN’s regional mastheads in Northern NSW as well as providing national content for the group. She was previously Chief Reporter at the Fraser Coast Chronicle in Hervey Bay, Queensland where she grew up and trained. Early in her career, she was named Queensland Young Journalist of the Year at the Clarion Awards. More recently, she was finalist at the 2013 Kennedy Awards for Excellence in NSW Journalism in both the...

SOMETIMES, the sudden loss of a loved one is also news.

It is a reality of this line of work which many find difficult to come to terms with.

From the outside, it seems insensitive for crash and crime scene images to emerge so soon after the fact.

People try to imagine how it would be for a family watching the news of the loss of their loved one make headlines.

This newspaper has been there for countless tragedies.

Journalists cut their teeth on police rounds.

Those interviews are often the ones that stay with them for the rest of their lives.

It's safe to assume no-one ever wants to experience the kind of trauma which brings uninvited cameras into their lives.

It's also likely most people think that if they were ever in that situation, they would slam the door in the face of a journalist who came knocking or hang up the phone to an unavoidably intrusive phone call.

Almost always however, that is not what occurs.

Time and time again families generously open their hearts, finding some comfort in ensuring the world knows that 18-year-old son with a wicked laugh and talent for song-writing, that promising young nursing student just weeks away from her 21st birthday, are not remembered as road statistics but as the loved people they were.

The Chronicle received the same response this week when Bradley Davis was killed in a car crash.

Bradley Davis. Contributed

A glimpse into the man, father, partner, brother and son that he was can be found here.

It is a privilege to share this tribute with the community he dedicated much of his life to.

A great loss for the Fraser Coast.

An unimaginable loss for his family.

Our deepest sympathies are with them today.

RIP Brad.