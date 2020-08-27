‘The public spoke, we listened’: Plan for top restaurant revealed

QUESTIONS about the future one of the region’s best restaurants have been answered.

After closing amid coronavirus restrictions, a plan was hatched to cease normal restaurant service and develop The Vinyard into an events and wedding centre.

After feedback from fine dining fans however, the decision has been made to still reopen for the standard restaurant service five nights a week.

Dan and Steph Mulheron, who recently took over the former Coast restaurant space bought by Vinyard owner Mark Blackberry, are overseeing the venue.

“Through Covid it has been a challenging time for small business so we all had to rethink our business model,” Steph said.

“We did a social media post (announcing the change) and reconsidered because of the outpouring of love for the restaurant.

“The public spoke and we listened.”

The restaurant will reopen from November 27 for dinner Wednesday through to Sunday.

Head Chef Saul Collins will be returning to run the kitchen and Jodie Fiebig will be front of house.

The Vinyard head chef Saul Collins with sweets.

“There will be a small team to create a wonderful atmosphere and fine dining experience,” she said.

Steph said diners could expect to see their favourites on the menu along with some new seasonal items.

The Bay mum said it was exciting to expand into more weddings and events.

“It has the most stunning views of the Pier and is great for events, weddings, Christmas parties, and corporate events,” she said.

“We can have about 80 people and have access to the Aqua Aqua penthouses upstairs so the bride and groom can get ready before their big day.”

Anyone with Coast or The Vinyard giftcards will be able to use them when the venue reopens.

For more information follow The Vinyard Wedding & Events Centre on Facebook.