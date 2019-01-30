Menu
Dennis Carroll only realised he had been bitten his hand started to swell up and the puncture marks started weeping.
The puncture marks were weeping but he hadn't felt the bite

28th Jan 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 29th Jan 2019 4:29 AM
IF SNAKES cleaned their teeth, Dennis Carroll would probably be feeling a lot better.

Mr Carroll, 67, was lucky last week, when he disturbed a 1.5m brown coloured snake in a shed on his property at Nautilus Dve, Cooloola Cove.

It could have been one of the deadly brown snake varieties, it could have been a taipan, but whatever it was, it had either expended most of its venom or it did not deliver anything like the deadly attack it might have.

"It was only in the evening that I noticed my hand felt strange," he said.

"Then I saw weeping from two puncture marks."

"I knew enough about snakes to realise I'd be dead if I had received a serious bite."

He went to Gympie Hospital with "'flu-like" symptoms and swelling, but was discharged some hours later.

"It was a mature snake, probably curled up behind my tool boxes. I must have startled it. I sat down and my hand went a bit numb. It still is."

But he believes most of his symptoms can be attributed to bacterial infection from the fangs. "It's a bit infected now and I think that's what is making me feel sick."

"That's the second time I've been bitten. The first was in South Australia when I was a lad."

