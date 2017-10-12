30°
News

'The Queen and I go way back': Madge turns 100

MILESTONE: Madge Rolf on her 100th birthday with grand-daughter Jan Fulton.
MILESTONE: Madge Rolf on her 100th birthday with grand-daughter Jan Fulton. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

WALKING to school in London, Madge Rolf would often spot a young Princess Elizabeth II playing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Now, she's received a letter from the Queen to mark her 100th birthday.

Mrs Rolf grew up in London where she met her Canadian-born husband.

Opting to stay in their home countries, the couple would often divide their time between both.

The couple eventually moved to Australia where Mrs Rolf has spent the last three decades in Hervey Bay.

She had one daughter who brought her two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Mrs Rolf is nor in care at Baycrest Retirement Village which celebrated her milestone yesterday.

One of those grand-daughters, Jan Fulton, said her Nanna, was "very proper and very English”.

"She had lots of friends and was very, very popular but also a very happy person,” she said.

"She was a very talented artist and used to do paintings of landscapes and beautiful pictures.”

Topics:  baycrest retirement village cententary birthday fccommunity fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
WATCH: Mayor flees when questioned about son's controversial video

WATCH: Mayor flees when questioned about son's controversial...

FRASER Coast Mayor Chris Loft couldn't get away quick enough from a press conference this morning when asked about a controversial blog run by his son Jason.

Guy McLean delivers treat for aged care residents

LOCAL STAR: Horseman Guy McLean performs for RSL Care's Baycrest retirement village residents.

Guy decided to kick start performances around the region.

Residents warned: Be aware of scammers

BE AWARE: Fraser Coast residents are being warned to be vigilant towards scammers.

If it is too good to be true, it probably is.

Fraser Coast woman wins morning TV competition

LUCKY: Katherine Summers of Urangan was the lucky winner of a TV after entering the competion by Today.

The woman is an avid watcher of the breakfast show.

Local Partners