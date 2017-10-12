'The Queen and I go way back': Madge turns 100

MILESTONE: Madge Rolf on her 100th birthday with grand-daughter Jan Fulton.

MILESTONE: Madge Rolf on her 100th birthday with grand-daughter Jan Fulton. Alistair Brightman

WALKING to school in London, Madge Rolf would often spot a young Princess Elizabeth II playing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Now, she's received a letter from the Queen to mark her 100th birthday.

Mrs Rolf grew up in London where she met her Canadian-born husband.

Opting to stay in their home countries, the couple would often divide their time between both.

The couple eventually moved to Australia where Mrs Rolf has spent the last three decades in Hervey Bay.

She had one daughter who brought her two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Mrs Rolf is nor in care at Baycrest Retirement Village which celebrated her milestone yesterday.

One of those grand-daughters, Jan Fulton, said her Nanna, was "very proper and very English”.

"She had lots of friends and was very, very popular but also a very happy person,” she said.

"She was a very talented artist and used to do paintings of landscapes and beautiful pictures.”