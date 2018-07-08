The Queensland Touch Junior State Cup starts this week

COUNTDOWN: Thousands of visitors will arrive early this week for the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup. Games will be played from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon.

COUNTDOWN: Thousands of visitors will arrive early this week for the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup. Games will be played from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Alistair Brightman

TOUCH FOOTY: Marquees will be erected and fields will undergo their final preparations early this week ahead of the arrival of more than 3000 touch footy players from across the state.

The Queensland Touch Junior State Cup is one of the biggest events on Hervey Bay's sports and tourism calendars.

This year's event has attracted more the 230 teams from the border, north to Mackay, and west to Emerald and Roma. Up to 10,000 visitors are expected to converge on the Fraser Coast for the three-day event, which starts Thursday.

Tavistock St will be closed from Boundary Rd to McFie Park (Hervey Bay's hockey fields) between 6.30am and 6.30pm, with games to cover more than 20 fields.

