The rehab where lives are truly transformed

Working from Sydney, Jessica specialises in crime/court reporting, filing for APN’s regional mastheads in Northern NSW as well as providing national content for the group. She was previously Chief Reporter at the Fraser Coast Chronicle in Hervey Bay, Queensland where she grew up and trained. Early in her career, she was named Queensland Young Journalist of the Year at the Clarion Awards. More recently, she was finalist at the 2013 Kennedy Awards for Excellence in NSW Journalism in both the...

IN A time when the insidious drug ice threatens to destroy our region, organisations such as Bayside Transformations are a shining light.

In the grounds of the Torquay Terrace fortress, addicts, some of whom have been crippled by substance abuse for decades, are loved, challenged and restored.

The program is no picnic. In fact, it takes tough love to a whole new level.

Over the years the Hervey Bay campus has attracted national attention thanks to high-profile graduates, Olympic swimmer Dan Smith and New Zealand Idol winner Matt Saunoa.

Emotive testimonies at the annual gala attract sponsorship and donations.

Residents give back through work-for-the-dole programs and the production of Chilli by the Bay, sold at the Pier Markets.

An army of volunteers works tirelessly to support residents and raise funds to cover running costs and the purchase of a permanent facility.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen has been a strong advocate for funding.

Despite all this, the organisation still struggles to attract any real investment or commitment in government ranks.

All that is needed is more local to take the time to see the incredible work of this organisation for themselves and then speak up.

The rehab's new Steps for Recovery Walk deserves support from a community which has some of the most unenviable drug statistics in Queensland.

This walk will also be an opportunity for locals to show we will not retreat from the battle against ice despite the unfavourable odds, to celebrate the achievements of those who have been victorious, and to provide a glimmer of hope for the countless local families struggling to save a loved one.

The Chronicle is proud to support this event and we look forward to seeing you there.