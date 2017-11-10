'The Ridiculous' Jimeoin returns to Hervey Bay

RIDICULOUS: Comedian Jimeoin will bring his The Ridiculous tour to Hervey Bay next year.

RIDICULOUS: Comedian Jimeoin will bring his The Ridiculous tour to Hervey Bay next year. JAMES PENLIDIS PHOTOGRAPHY

COMEDIAN Jimeoin has fond memories of the Fraser Coast and he'll be creating some more when he visits for his international tour next year.

The British-born Irish stand-up comedian will bring his show The Ridiculous to the Hervey Bay RSL in January and it's not just audiences looking forward to the trip.

Speaking with the Chronicle, Jimeoin reflected on his previous visits to the region.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH WHAT'S ON THE FRASER COAST AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"I have been to Hervey Bay a few times and gone whale watching," he said.

"Last time I was in Maryborough I just drove to watch the sunset come out over the sugar cane fields and this old guy came over and talked to me.

"(Maryborough) has great geography."

Despite his busy schedule, Jimeoin hopes to explore more of the region while he's here.

With fresh content regularly delivered to audiences, Jimeoin shares where he draws inspiration for his shows.

"(My shows) have no real message and I don't like making fun of people, just myself," he said.

"When you talk about how you've stuffed up in your life, people laugh because they can relate.

"For (The Ridiculous tour) I really thought about what life is."

ON TOUR: Jimeoin will bring his tour to the Fraser Coast in January next year. Contributed

Having watched David Attenborough's The Trials of Life, Jimoein decided to incorporate some of what he learned into his shows.

"(Trials of Life) is from an animal's point of view but so much of it applies to our own lives," he said.

"It was a nice way to look at it."

When asked what was his favourite part about touring, his passion for his craft became blatantly clear.

"The gig - the actual bit where I'm on stage is the highlight of my day," he said.

"I don't get nerves if I do a regular tour but if I haven't done a gig for a while then yeah (I get nervous)."

Jimeoin will perform at the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday, January 20, from 8.30-9.30pm.

Tickets are $44 and on sale now at RSL reception or phone 4197 7444 to book.