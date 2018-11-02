Menu
Spectators and athletes enjoy the 2016 Noosa Triathlon.Overview of start of swim leg at Main Beach Noosa. Bob Gould
The roll call of Fraser Coast athletes at the Noosa Tri

2nd Nov 2018 7:00 PM

The list of athletes affiliated with Fraser Coast multisport clubs to compete at the Noosa Triathlon Multisport Festival's events is extensive.

The list does not include the ocean swim and the ASICS Bolt.

Don't forget to let us know how you go at the Noosa Triathlon.

Send an email to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au and we'll include your results next week.

Sharon Roberts, Sarah Wren, Michelle Evans, Rhena Osbourne, Lars Olsen, Carla Olsen, Tom Ralston, Trudy Pavey, Katrina Tate, Mick Polit, Nick Dawes, Troy Geltch, Shane Coster, John Bone, Leif Mikkelsen, Reed Mackay, Jules Tyson, Kelly van Gills, Carol McNaughton, Chris McIntyre, Darren Bosley, Pepe Pavey, Tyger Pavey, Linken Tate, Saisha Olsen, Nilay Olsen, Kylah Evans, Jai Evans, Travis George, Jodie Norris, Leisa Hughes, David Kimber, Jeff Morris, Ken Wood, Neale Glanfield, Brian Harrington, Vikki Glanfield, Ron Acutt, Andrea Giles, Catherine Wood, Ken Wood, Sharyn Mitchell, Gayle Young, Tony Young, Dawn Downes, Janet Cochrane, Shane King, Jeremy Hinton, Damien Cook, Marty Leahy, Scott Field, Scott Howlett, Shane Walker, Jeanette Grigoris, Nikki Weinheimer, Alex Heaney, Andrew Palmer, Cameron Ricciardi, Belinda Nevell, Jules Tyson, Adam Christensen, Darren Hauser.

b mee multisports fcsport fctriathlon hervey bay triathlon noosa tri noosa triathlon noosa triathlon multi sport festival
