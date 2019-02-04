The sacrifices and rewards of four decades as a paramedic

SAVING LIVES: Maryborough paramedic Greg Alexander has had a career spanning more than four decades.

THERE are certain things paramedic Greg Alexander will never forget.

The face of the first child who died at an emergency Mr Alexander was called to.

His Hervey Bay neighbour hysterically screaming at him to "do something” while attending the scene of a horrific crash that claimed the life of the neighbour's wife.

Holding the hand of a dying 15-year-old after a crash he happened across while he was off duty.

Mr Alexander has been saving lives for more than 45 years, his humble personality a perfect mix of the empathy and resilience required to see the very best and worst of humanity every day.

That isn't to say he doesn't love his job.

"It is very rewarding with a lot of self-satisfaction out of the job. I've made a bond with lifelong friends over four decades and you are part of the most trusted profession,” he said.

"I always felt a sense of achievement if I was part of a big job working with all the other emergency services. You tell yourself you are there to help, that's what you are trained for and that's what your skills are for. You know people are depending on your help and you have to win their confidence.

"I love seeing some of the people I've had a hand in mentoring and following their careers and seeing how they evolve into special ambulance officers.

"My greatest achievement was at the end of a big training session in Brisbane when the big instructor came over and told me I could treat his family anytime. That was really nice and I've never forgotten that.”

While Mr Alexander is not haunted by his experiences, they have shaped who he is.

He first got into the industry after his paramedic father made him take numerous first-aid courses.

"I was put in charge of the Noosa Surf Club first-aid room on weekends and I thought I needed a bit more practise so I volunteered for a year with the local ambulance,” he said.

"At the end of the 12 months, they offered me a job in 1973.”

Mr Alexander left his job as an aspiring meat inspector and joined the Murgon ambulance station in South Burnett for some job security.

"There was a lot of trips to Brisbane and Toowoomba overnight and I was quite concerned about how tiring it was and in those days there had been quite a few car accidents with ambos,” he said.

"I put in for a few jobs and I eventually got Hervey Bay in 1977.

"At that time they had four officers and I think they have 54 now.”

Mr Alexander was the first Queensland Ambulance Officer to work on Fraser Island in the 1980s.

"I used to do the holiday periods and stay at Dundubara in a caravan,” he said.

"If they wanted an ambulance they would ring the rangers and the rangers would come and get me

"There was no radio contact or phones, we just went and did the job and sent messages by car.”

Mr Alexander remembers a time before it was common to have two officers attending a job.

"On my first day I worked I got sent to Brisbane with a psych patient, no escorts or anything and I'd never driven in Brisbane in my life, so you can imagine how scary that was,” he said.

"We used to go to road accidents on our own, half the time the radios weren't good enough to contact anyone.

"The technology and cars we had weren't even comparable to now. We didn't even have trolley stretchers, you just did the best you could getting them in the car on your own.

"In those days you just did the best you could with what you had and the police were really helpful. It's changed a lot now.

"You just become resilient in the end, do what you can. Now down the track you have a second officer with you, communications and helicopters but the old experience is handy to have.”

Mr Alexander was in Hervey Bay for 30 years, eventually working his way up to Officer in Charge from 1991 until 2002.

"When we first started there was no phones, the boss used to drive to my house and get me for an after-hours call,” he said.

"Then when home phones were installed I couldn't leave the house in case I was called.

"It meant a lot of family sacrifice because I had to be contactable. There is a lot more flexibility now but the demands are still pretty heavy.

"After a while as OIC, I was starting to feel the pressure of the manager's role and I needed a change and so I came to Maryborough and began working on the road again.”

The Maryborough officer is on extended leave before retiring.

He will finish his long career with many honours, including a Queensland Emergency Service Achievement Award, Queen's Birthday Service Medal, National Medal and long-service awards.

A father to Andrew and Deb, husband to Julie, and 'Pop' to six grandchildren, Mr Alexander said while his career had been incredibly rewarding, it had not come without sacrifice.