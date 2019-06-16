Menu
Byron Bay community member Nicoletta Revis has organised a poster for Theo that is being distributed by the community to assist the search.
'The search is ongoing' for missing teen

Amber Gibson
by
16th Jun 2019 10:51 AM | Updated: 3:38 PM
NSW Police Media said the 'search is ongoing' for Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez who was last seen two weeks ago on May 31.

"Tweed/Byron Police are utilising all resources available in conducting the search for Mr Hayez, including the use of plain clothed officers and the NSW Police Dog Unit," a NSW Police spokesperson said yesterday.

"Officers are continuing to canvass the main Byron Bay area and the surrounding bush land.

"Detectives are looking into all available information that is provided to us with respect to Theo's disappearance, including reviewing available CCTV footage."

The community continues to support the search on the ground, across social media and via Theo's GOFUNDME campaign that is pinned to the top of the Byron Bay Community Board.

The fund has reached €37,840.

Local community member, Nicoletta Revis has created a poster to shared and distribute flyers around the town.

