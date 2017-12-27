The second quarter in Fraser Coast sport

WE WILL revisit some of the biggest moments in sport, as well as our local athletes' achievements this week. There is not enough space for everything so we've cut an extensive list down to just five per month.

APRIL

Desiree Roos qualifies for the Queensland team after a successful Pony Club of Queensland Equitation and Showjumping State Championships campaign at Maryborough.

Teenager Jandre van Niekerk earns the opportunity to compete at the national titles after he wins the Open Level 7 category at the Gymnastics Queensland Senior State Championships.

Former Xavier Catholic College student Jordan Kerby shocks the world to claim the 4km men's individual world championship at Hong Kong. He rode the third-fastest time in history during qualifiers.

Six-year-old golfer Zane Stowers earns invitation to travel to the IJGA World Stars of Junior Golf at the United States.

Liam Farrelly wins a bronze medal at the Surf Life Saving Australia Open Championships in his last season representing Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club.

MAY

Maryborough products Josh Mynott and Jess Switzer named for Queensland's Australian Hockey League teams.

Doon Villa and Sunbury play the first leg of the new Goodwill Chalice, in memory of respective clubmen John Duggan and Alec Anderson. The first game ends in a draw, though Sunbury smashes the Magpies 6-1 in the second leg.

Hervey Bay product Beth Mooney is selected in Australia's 15-player squad for the Women's Cricket World Cup.

The approval of a new supermoto track reaffirmed Maryborough's position as regional Queensland's premier motorsports destination.

Football Wide Bay is awarded a licence to compete in a revamped Football Queensland Premier League in 2018. They will play as the "Buccaneers", and wear a red and blue strip.

JUNE

Fraser Coast Mariners duo Tom Hewitt and Adam Ebert are named for Central Queensland's rugby union team for the Queensland Country Championships.

Talented rugby league player Jesse Robertson opens up about his return to the field just one year after a severe crash that almost claimed his life.

Former Seagulls rake Sam Burns is named in the Queensland Rangers team, coached by Maryborough product Glen Dreger.

Former Seagull J'maine Hopgood is named in Queensland's team for the under-18s State of Origin game at ANZ Stadium.

Junior tennis star Alec Braund gets in his last three weeks of training ahead of a European tour, as part of a Tennis Australia under-13s team.

