The ships that passed through the Bay, all in Plaques

HAVING grown up around the Urangan Pier, Gail Endres can't think of her family without referencing the iconic Hervey Bay structure.

It's partly because her father, Eric Turton, was caretaker of the pier from 1954 until 1977, being involved in the operation and management of the ships that passed through the area.

But the most significant memories are of the plaques collected over the years, which offer a window into the intricate history of ships that used to dock there.

Ms Endres presented some of the plaques as a gift to the Hervey Bay historical society at the book launch of Urangan Pier 100 Years at the Hervey Bay Sportsmans Club on Friday, accompanied by her brother Col Tutton.

"The captain would sometimes present the plaque, which had the insignia, name of the ship and city of origin, and at other times my father would craft the plaque for ships himself,” she said.

"It's a memento of the ship. The first lot of shields are from 1955 to 1956, and other going through to the 1960s.

"The plaques have huge significance for us...it's one of those reminders of going back to the time period, visualising a particular ship or captain at the time.”

Ms Endres recalled a particular plaque from Edinburgh, where she was able to recall the exact look of captain who presented it at the time.

"When I look at that, my memory goes back to the years when ships were coming in,” she said.

"For me, I can't think of our family without the Urangan Pier.”