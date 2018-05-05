Menu
ON THE JOB: Mayoral candidate Darren Everard isn't taking any chances with the polls today.
Council News

'The show still goes on while campaigning': Everard

5th May 2018 12:01 AM
EVEN after packing up the corflutes and heading home, Darren Everard is still checking his council inbox and taking phone calls late at night.

Rest has eluded the mayoral candidate since he nominated to run more than a month ago. And whatever the outcome tomorrow, his job isn't done yet.

After countless hours on the phone, checking emails and handing out flyers at pre-poll, Cr Everard was out at the crack of dawn this morning on the last leg of the campaign.

But after all that, the councillor said he was used to the hard work involved in campaign trails.

"It's like Christmas time in the butcher shop. It's been early starts and late finishes the whole time,” Cr Everard said.

"The show still goes on while I'm campaigning.”

He credits his "tight support network” for giving him a hand through the campaign trail, planting signs in almost every neighbourhood. When asked if he thought the polls would favour him, Cr Everard said he was taking no chances.

"It's a seven horse race, we'll have to see how it goes today,” he said.

Looking back on his time in council, Cr Everard said it was an honour to represent the people of the Fraser Coast over two terms.

"This campaign has, personally, been a lot of hard work,” he said.

"It's on a much bigger scope than my council role, and a lot more work travelling lots of kilometres to get out into the region.

"But to be elected mayor, it would be an honour and a privilege.”

