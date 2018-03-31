The show will go on as Maryborough Speedway turns 60

SPEEDWAY: Officials will keep a close eye on the sky and hope the heavy rain forecast to affect Maryborough skirts the Heritage City.

Maryborough Speedway celebrates its 60th anniversary this weekend.

A dinner was held last night, with this morning's free exhibit at the Brolga Theatre followed by two nights of racing headlined by the Qld Speedcar Title.

Club president Wayne Moller was confident heavy rain would not affect the track and allow for the huge program to continue as planned.

While soft, persistent rain has dogged Hervey Bay, with 9.3mm recorded from 9am to 3pm on Saturday. The Tinana track has so far been unaffected, with the Bureau of Meteorology's Maryborough gauge recording 0.0mm in the same time.

Racing starts at 4pm.