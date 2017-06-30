The simple rule all water users need to follow

IF it doesn't stop now what will be left for future generations?

It scares me to think about the impact irresponsible humans have on our marine life and what it means for the future of our environment when people decide to throw rubbish overboard.

Commercial and recreational fishers see the damage litter is causing every time they are out on the water.

A recent article I read shed some light on the mess at sea.

Ghost nets, plastic bags and other trash has damaged our marine environment partly thanks to those who make a decision to throw rubbish overboard.

While there are many contributing factors, this certainly plays a part in the damage.

Yes we see the trash washed up on the sand, but unless you reel it in on the end of your fishing line or you're in the commercial fishing trade, it can become more of a hidden mess for now.

It makes me wonder.

Do those who decide to throw their garbage overboard even think twice?

I doubt it.

Coming from a fishing family there has always been one simple rule everyone needs to follow.

Keep your rubbish on board until you arrive home and then in the bin it goes.

It's not hard.

Ocean litter is one of the trickier types of littering to monitor.

Next time you think about throwing your trash overboard, think about how this simple behaviour could impact future generations.

I would like to know what you think. Join the discussion and tell us below.