21°
Opinion

The simple rule all water users need to follow

Amy Formosa
| 30th Jun 2017 12:27 PM Updated: 12:29 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF it doesn't stop now what will be left for future generations?

It scares me to think about the impact irresponsible humans have on our marine life and what it means for the future of our environment when people decide to throw rubbish overboard.

Commercial and recreational fishers see the damage litter is causing every time they are out on the water.

A recent article I read shed some light on the mess at sea.

Ghost nets, plastic bags and other trash has damaged our marine environment partly thanks to those who make a decision to throw rubbish overboard.

While there are many contributing factors, this certainly plays a part in the damage.

Yes we see the trash washed up on the sand, but unless you reel it in on the end of your fishing line or you're in the commercial fishing trade, it can become more of a hidden mess for now.

It makes me wonder.

Do those who decide to throw their garbage overboard even think twice?

I doubt it.

Coming from a fishing family there has always been one simple rule everyone needs to follow.

Keep your rubbish on board until you arrive home and then in the bin it goes.

It's not hard.

Ocean litter is one of the trickier types of littering to monitor.

Next time you think about throwing your trash overboard, think about how this simple behaviour could impact future generations.

I would like to know what you think. Join the discussion and tell us below.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  environment fcopinion litter

Rural fire crews at small vegetation fire at Walliebum

Rural fire crews at small vegetation fire at Walliebum

Rural fire crews are at the scene of a small vegetation fire.

  • News

  • 30th Jun 2017 1:19 PM

15 things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend (July 1-2)

Geraldine Cameron from Toowoomba with her granddaughter Lyla from Bundaberg at last year's Poppins in the Park festival.

Everything happening in and around the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Head along to the Poppin' Street Party tonight

Emily Blunt pictured in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns.

The CBD will come alive at 5pm.

What the cold snap will mean for the Fraser Coast

The weather will get a bit colder this weekend, but it will still be quite mild.

Temperatures are dropping around the state.

Local Partners

Fraser Coast paramedic retires after 45 years

“I’m a little bit anxious about the whole thing after all this time ... it’s just been a way of life."

New Crime Stoppers committee welcomes new members

Kingaroy Police will celebrate 20 years of the Blue Light Disco.

It formed two months ago.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

OPPORTUNITY MEETS LOCATION !!!

33 Christine Avenue, Torquay 4655

Residential Land Rare opportunity has arisen with this beautiful 788m2 block of land located ... Submit an Offer

Rare opportunity has arisen with this beautiful 788m2 block of land located only minutes walking distance to the beach,restaurants and coffee shops.Located in...

Under Direct Instructions To Sell!!

Lot 12 Mayne Street - National Highway A1, Tiaro 4650

Residential Land Easy access and high Exposure 15180m2 block Multiple zoning Minutes to shpops ... Submit an Offer

Easy access and high Exposure 15180m2 block Multiple zoning Minutes to shpops All offers presented

Best position for your home

17 Coles Court, Toogoom 4655

Residential Land BIG 925m2 Block ready for your new home Situated at the end ... Submit an Offer

BIG 925m2 Block ready for your new home Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with semi-rural aspect This is THE block to have for raising a family. ALL OFFERS...

Marina Front Unit in Hervey Bays Premier Resort

230/231 Mantra Resort, Buccaneer Drive, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to own a dual key unit in Hervey Bay's Mantra Resort. Whether you're looking for a great investment with strong returns or to occupy...

BLUE CHIP LOCATION, INVESTORS DREAM !!!

490 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

House 12 6 6 Submit an Offer

Positioned in a major tourist area of Hervey Bay + zoned high density = the ideal development site! This DEVELOPMENT opportunity is currently operating as...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Forthcoming...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 Submit an Offer

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Submit an Offer

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Submit an Offer

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!