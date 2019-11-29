Menu
Undated frame from the Fox animated TV series 'The Simpsons' shows the popular cartoon family (L-R) Lisa, Marge, Maggie, Homer and Bart, posing in front of their home.
TV

D'oh! Is this the end of The Simpsons

by Staff writers
29th Nov 2019 5:47 AM

The Simpsons is reportedly set to end next season after 30 years and more than 600 episodes.

Composer Danny Elfman, who created the show's theme tune, made the revelation in an new interview.

"Well, from what I've heard, it is coming to an end," he told Joe, adding: "I don't know for a fact, but I've heard that it will be in its last year."

Speaking about the Fox show's legacy, Elfman said: "All I can say is that I'm so flabbergasted and amazed that it has lasted as long as it did. You have to realise, when I scored The Simpsons, I wrote this crazy piece of music, and I expected no one would hear it, because I really did not think the show had a chance in hell."

He called the show's success "one of the truly big surprises in my life".

 

11/03/15 US film composer Danny Elfman in the Intercontinental Hotel in Adelaide to perform his Music from the Films of Tim Burton. photo Calum Robertson
The Simpsons, created by Matt Groening, began in 1989 and recently began its 31st season.

Fox revealed in February this year that the show was renewed for a 32nd season to reach 713 episodes by the end. 

Cartoonist Matt Groening creator and producer of TV program
The series has won 31 Primetime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award, and in January 2000 The Simpsons family was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Show has had countless guest stars over its run, including big names like Michael Jackson and Luke Perry. 

Michael Jackson's guest appearance on The Simpsons.
Fans took to social media to share their sadness at the news and calling on Fox to keep the show going.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

File image of actor Luke Perry appearing on seminal television series The Simpsons.
