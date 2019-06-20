The stamp of approval

AVID COLLECTORS: Gynette and Tom McNamara have dozens of books showcasing their favourite stamps.

AVID COLLECTORS: Gynette and Tom McNamara have dozens of books showcasing their favourite stamps. Boni Holmes

STAMP enthusiasts will have their annual get- together in Maryborough later this month.

There will be more than 10 clubs from the Gold Coast to Gladstone and out to Kingaroy sharing, buying and exchanging their collections.

Maryborough's Tom Macnamara said he had been collecting since he started school, he turned 80 this year.

He said his favourite collection was the Malaya stamps which he started after being stationed in Butterworth, Penang Island for the Australian Air Force.

"I have some quite nice stamps and very hard-to-

get ones," Mr Macnamara said.

"There is also some Australian kangaroo prints which are worth a couple of hundred dollars each."

Even though stamp collecting was becoming expensive he believed it was still a popular hobby.

"Stamp collecting is the most wonderful way to find out about the world.

"I would like to see more young people join in stamp collecting, they could learn so much - history, geography, wildlife, nature."

There will be three stamp and coin dealers to assist with the supply of albums and other accessories as well as stamps and coins.

"Some people who have been collecting for years may be considering disposing of their collections, so come along and talk to one of the dealers who can assist with the valuation of your collection and maybe offer to buy it from you," he said.

"Each club will have their own circuit book which will have stamps available to buy. The event is open to the public and there will be a bargain table."

Entry is free and light refreshments will be available at the canteen run by Baddow Scout Group.

DETAILS

The Maryborough Wide Bay Philatelic Society annual Stamp Get-Together will be held at the St Mary's Parish Hall, Bazaar St, Maryborough on Sunday, June 30 from 9am-3.30pm.

There will be displays, lucky door, bargain table, auction, sales by tender and dealers.

For more information phone Tom Macnamara on 4122 1505, 0419 748 245 or email tmacnama@bigpond.net.au