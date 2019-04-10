The stats that matter in Wide Bay sport

Sunburys Daniel Bennett and Waves Jacob Trudgian contest for the ball.

SPORT: The winter sporting season is well underway and with it some fascinating story lines.

There's also been some, or not so cool, statistics from players and teams as well.

Here are five that caught my eye.

1. Brothers well on the way to a grand final

Usually two rounds don't make a season but that has been the case in AFL Wide Bay seniors recently.

In the past seven years at least one team that has started the season 2-0 has gone on to make the grand final in six of those years.

Sides have even won it on three occasions - The Waves in 2015 and 2016 and Hervey Bay in 2012.

Only the 2014 decider between Hervey Bay and Brothers did not have both teams start 2-0.

Brothers are 2-0 heading into the third round this weekend so the signs are good for the Bulldogs.

2. Trudgian's feat the best in years in Wide Bay

It might take a while for someone to repeat what Jacob Trudgian did on Saturday in the Wide Bay Premier League.

He scored seven goals against Granville in a 9-0 win for The Waves in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The goals are the most scored by an individual in the past six years of the competition.

Only Brothers Aston Villa's Michael Stayte has done the same, but he did it in the FFA Cup last year against Tinana.

3. The Waves' enter rare territory

In the Bundaberg Rugby League, usually scoring 30 points in a match gives you a win.

The Waves became the fourth side out of the past 50 teams to score 30 or more in A-grade to lose a contest.

The others were Wests in the semi finals last year and Past Brothers and Maryborough Brothers during the regular season.

The Waves will be fine this season once their defence improves.

4. Bingera is the best team in Bundaberg

It wasn't a pretty victory with a 1-0 win over the Wide Bay Buccaneers but the success put Bingera in elite company.

The Wide Bay Premier League side is unbeaten in 11 matches, which gives them the best record in all competitions.

5. Maryborough's drought is longest in two seasons

Maryborough Brothers haven't scored in more than 160 minutes of football after not scoring a try against Wests or Hervey Bay in the first two weeks.

The side didn't score in three matches last season and have already not been able to do it in two matches this season, the most in the competition.

In fact, in the side's past 320 minutes of football, at least 240 of that has been pointless after losing 92-0 to The Waves Tigers in round 15.

Hopefully there is a try or two this week against Past Brothers for them.