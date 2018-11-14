The Story Of: Barbara Lynch - Local lifetime volunteer

DEDICATED: Barbara Lynch with a photo of herself outside the Hervey Bay Courthouse. Ms Lynch has a lifetime of experience working with volunteer groups in the Fraser Coast and beyond.

DEDICATED: Barbara Lynch with a photo of herself outside the Hervey Bay Courthouse. Ms Lynch has a lifetime of experience working with volunteer groups in the Fraser Coast and beyond. Alistair Brightman

THE potent smell of antiseptic.

Rattling wheels rolling suffering soldiers down the hospital hallways.

The dry, witty humour constantly conveyed by nurses and doctors as they treat the wounded.

These are the kind of raw memories still vivid in Barbara Lynch's mind as she takes the Chronicle back to 1945 and her first volunteer role.

This experience would kickstart a lifetime of service with dozens of organisations in the Fraser Coast and beyond.

Before becoming known as the local JP at Hervey Bay's Courthouse and having decorated service histories with dozens of volunteer groups, she got her first taste of service as a Volunteer Aid Detachment nurse in Waratah, Newcastle.

At 17, Ms Lynch was tasked with treating wounded soldiers during the close of World War II.

"It was a very lowly position, but a position that had to be done as they were coming out injured,” Ms Lynch said.

"It was very gut-wrenching, I was seeing all the soldiers coming back from war and seeing the pain they had been suffering.

"All the other nurses used to have a very dry humour back in the day.

"They gave me a badge that said 'BP&B'... I later found out it stood for Bed Pans and Bandages.”

A photo of Barbara Lynch during her time as a VAD at the Mater Hospital in Newcastle. This photograph of her was used on a poster to 'Give to the Red Cross' to help the war effort. Contributed

But her service at the hospital was cut short that same year when hospital staff discovered there dedicated young helper was under-age.

"I should have been 18 to work there and I was only 17,” Ms Lynch said.

"Community service prompted me to sign up, I wanted to help.”

After leaving the VAD, Ms Lynch took up several roles over the years, including working at the Surfers Paradise Hotel in the Gold Coast and as a legal secretary for a firm in Brisbane's Queen St.

During this time, she became a qualified Justice of the Peace.

A chance encounter with a bailiff at Brisbane's Supreme Court would change everything.

"At lunchtime I used to go down to the Supreme Court and take my lunch to practice shorthand,” she said.

"A bailiff came up to me and asked 'Who are you and what are you doing'?

"He said the Justice was intrigued by what I was doing and wanted to see me in his chambers.

"So after that, the Justice offered me a job working for him at the courthouse.”

In 1998, Ms Lynch founded Hervey Bay's Queensland Justices Association Branch with her long-time partner Trevor Passey.

"Trevor and I met in Perth while I was going through a particularly tough time,” she said.

"He stayed with me and I don't know why, but something just clicked.”

Trevor Passey and Barbara Lynch during a ceremony where Ms Lynch received her civilian service medal. Amy Cook

To date, Mr Passey still volunteers at the Kawungan Ozcare centre, where Ms Lynch currently resides and still volunteers.

For more than 18 years, Ms Lynch was known as the local face of the Hervey Bay Court-house while working alongside the now retired magistrate Graham 'Rocky' Tatnell.

She didn't do it for the recognition.

"I didn't get many accolades from the courthouse, she joked

"Once a year they might call us in for a tub of dip and some dry biscuits.”

The accolades did come from elsewhere including the Australian Volunteer Association, with the medals and awards decorating her bedside table at Ozcare.

She has received service awards for 25, 50 and 60 years with volunteer groups all over the country, along with a Volunteer of the Year and Long Service Award for the Fraser Coast in May.

Barbara Lynch - volunteer of the year. Alistair Brightman

Queensland Police, St Stephen's Hospital, Save the Fraser Island Dingoes and Stockland Hervey Bay are among her distinguished list of service groups she has volunteered with for the last 68 years.

She received a Civilian Service Medal for her work with VAD during WWII from Hinkler MP Keith Pitt in 2015 and a Long-Term Commitment Award on International Volunteers Day in 2011 by then-MP Paul Neville.