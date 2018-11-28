STORY OF: Joan and Graham French: 60th anniversary, cyclone survivors

A LIFE TOGETHER: Hervey Bay's Joan, 80, and Graham French, 85, at their Pialba home.

LITTLE did Graham French know when he stepped into a Sydney photography studio in March of 1958, he would walk out on a date with the woman he would spend the rest of his life with.

Dressed in his freshly pressed navy uniform to send a photograph of himself to his mother in Perth, Graham was stopped in his tracks by a beautiful darkroom attendant.

Joan and Graham's first date was at a ball in the navy depot and nine months later the pair were married.

Sixty years later sitting in their Pialba living room, the couple share not only a lifetime of memories but also two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Canberra-born Joan said her recent diamond wedding anniversary had given the pair a chance to reflect on what they had achieved together.

"Life has many sudden changes, you have to make decisions and learn from experiences all your life. It is full of compromises, life needs dedication, hard work and love," Joan said while she displayed a letter from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth congratulating the couple on their milestone.

Together Joan and Graham have changed jobs and called the Northern Territory, Canberra and the Gold Coast home before settling in Hervey Bay.

In their early married life, Graham spent 12 years in the navy which required the couple to move often.

"It was exciting, we have made friends all over the country," Joan said.

"We share a love of travel.

"I have always worked in photography since I was 16 years old and I often found work in darkrooms.

"Sometimes we lived in navy houses, sometimes our own."

The couple recalled twice in their life when they were required to be apart for six months.

The first when Graham was sent to England to bring a ship back to Australia.

Finishing his career as a Chief Petty Officer, Graham had been to Hong Kong, Manilla and carried troops to Vietnam in 1968 three time for the war.

The second time the couple were apart still brings tears to their eyes and make voices break.

The natural phenomena, Cyclone Tracey, which destroyed Darwin.

By this stage, the couple had their two children Debbie and Scott.

Graham was working for housing and construction and Joan had been at the NT News newspaper and the finishing touches had just been put on their newly built house.

"We lost everything," Graham said.

"We were sitting in the lounge room and I was beginning to think the weather was getting serious when suddenly a tree flew through the wall.

"We got into the car, because there was no way you could walk, and drove to the neighbour's brick house which had a cellar. We hunkered down there with five other families.

"On Christmas morning when we emerged, it was like a bomb had gone off, like another war had started overnight."

Joan explained the family moved into the local school building with other survivors before being evacuated to New South Wales.

"Graham stayed behind to clean up and rebuild Darwin," she said.

"The only thing I regret losing is my photographs. Working in darkrooms I had all my favourites and the ones important to me printed and blown up and we lost all our family albums."

Joan said she managed to find their wedding photo after a family member who had been mailed a copy sent it back to them.

The pair retired and after a trip around Australia settled on the Gold Coast.

While there Joan dedicated her time to compiling their family history into two books and even travelled to Sweden to see the small crofters cottage where her ancestors came from.

Ten years ago, the love birds moved to Hervey Bay where they have great-grandchildren.

"Our greatest achievement is our children who are successful, independent adults with families of their own," Joan said.

"The only way to get through the tough times, is to just keep going. Our life is good, we enjoy our local clubs, our children and say we have a fortunate life.

"Our advice is to try and stay healthy and make yourself happy. We hope for a few more years to come."