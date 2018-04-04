The Story Of: Les Dean, former Maryborough Postmaster

IN LOVE: Les Dean holding a picture of himself when he was about 21-years-old with his late wife, Sandra.

FOR most people these days, the approaching sound of a postman's motorbike indicates the arrival of the daily mail.

For 71-year-old former Maryborough Postmaster Les Dean, the sound of a postie's whistle triggers that same feeling from his early years delivering countless letters and parcels across the Heritage City.

His journey to the region's mailboxes first began when he arrived in Australia from England in 1966 after he was sponsored to work at a pharmacy in Maryborough.

Not only did he quickly fall in love with Australia, Les quickly fell in love with a young woman named Sandra, a born and bred Maryborough local who also worked at a nearby pharmacy.

"I worked at the pharmacy on Kent St and she worked at the pharmacy on Ellena St and I took quite a shine to her," he reminisced.

Three years later in 1969, Les and Sandra married and together had three sons.

It was 10 years later in 1979 when he started his career as a postman - his first task was to deliver a telegram by motorbike.

"Before I became a postie I had to deliver telegrams and they asked me if I could ride a bike and I said 'of course I can'," he said.

"I hadn't had much experience then but I thought I'd be all right.

"I was delivering a telegram in Granville when I had to go past a few fellas who were having their lunch time smoke and, of course, I stalled the bike."

The onlookers cheered but it did little to help Les' situation.

"They clapped and cheered but the more they did it, the worse I got," he laughed.

"I only rode (the motorbikes) for one day."

Throughout the years he moved his way up the ranks and stayed faithful to his work until he retired years later as the city's Postmaster.

Having lived in Maryborough for most of his life, Les has watched it develop and modernise right before his eyes.

Although he enjoys visiting his two sons in Brisbane and his third son in England, he said the Heritage City was perfect for his generation.

"When I came to Maryborough, the population was about 19,000 and Hervey Bay had 8000," he said.

"Maryborough was a bit of a hub, but that's all changed now."

There weren't many major supermarkets at the time, milk and bread was often delivered to a person's door."

The cost of living has certainly increased since he was youngster with $2 fuel enough to last him a week.

Spending $4 on fuel was a luxury for when you felt like "lashing out" he recalled.

Les said he was often reminded of the changed times when he visited his grandchildren.

He paid a visit to three of his grandsons when he stayed with his son in Brisbane during the Easter break.

"The whole time they played their video games and I asked them why they don't go outside and run around," he said.

"But I tend to forget they're from a completely different generation and when I was growing up, we didn't have those things so if we wanted to be entertained, we had to go outside and play."

Sitting in his home, surrounded by photos and memories, it's clear Les has a strong love for his family.

With the passing of his wife Sandra six months ago still raw, Les said if there was one important message he wanted to deliver others, it was to "cherish the people you care for most in life."