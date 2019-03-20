The story of Lorna Sten: still planting trees at 100

PART OF MARYBOROUGH: Centenarian Lorna Sten with her cousin's daughter Robin Hinricks, 77, both of Maryborough at the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens yesterday.

PART OF MARYBOROUGH: Centenarian Lorna Sten with her cousin's daughter Robin Hinricks, 77, both of Maryborough at the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens yesterday. Jessica Lamb

WHAT do you get a 100-year-old for her birthday?

Especially when that centenarian is as humble, down-to-earth and sharp as Maryborough's Lorna Sten?

This was the problem Robin Hinricks faced approaching her mother's cousin's 100th birthday in January.

Inspiration struck Ms Hinricks in the form of a present which would not only see Lorna's name kept alive in her community but also engage one of her passions - planting trees.

Although over the years the roots of her fledgling Queensland firewheel will grow deep into the soil of Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens, the native tree planted in Lorna's honour will never be as embedded into the local community as the 100-year-old herself.

Next to her tree planted yesterday lies the 18th "100th Birthday” memorial plaque to be placed in the gardens, bearing Lorna's name.

Lorna Sten's is the 18th '100th birthday' plaque in the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens, next to a tree she planted yesterday.

The mother-of-two, grandmother-of-six, great-grandmother of 11 and great-great-grandmother of six shares an age difference of 98 years with her youngest great-great-granddaughter.

"My grandson and his partner flew over from Perth for my birthday party in January,” Lorna said.

"We had a lovely get-together with my family.”

Much to her family's amusement, Lorna wasn't interested in letters from the Queen of other dignitaries celebrating her long life.

Lorna Sten at her 100th birthday party with friends in January. Jessica Lamb

"The Queen doesn't know me,” she said.

"She just scribbles a signature on the bottom of a card.

"I said I'd just put it in a drawer only to be thrown out later, so I don't want it.

"I haven't done anything startling at all.

"I've lived an ordinary life.”

Lorna can trace her family history back to Sweden and France in the 1870s and to this day, bridges and roads named after her relatives dot the central Queensland countryside.

Lorna was one of seven children born to a council worker and his wife in Wondai.

Born during the war years in 1919, Lorna first heard of Maryborough when she was selected to play in the representative hockey team for the South Burnett at a championship hosted at the Doonvilla hockey grounds.

After leaving school, Lorna worked at the peanut silos in Kingaroy before meeting her husband Fred Sten.

"It was terrific, I worked with about 300 other women,” Lorna said with a laugh.

"It was good money before the war.”

After Fred was sent to fight for Queen and country in the air force during World War II, Lorna relocated to be closer to family in Maryborough in 1945.

It was that year her first child Helga was born.

Lorna's son Malcolm followed and she devoted her life to raising her children while Fred worked as a janitor at a girl's high school for 25 years.

"What can I say to describe Fred? We just loved each other, and got along and that's all there was too it,” Lorna said.

"We had a good life together.

"He passed away in 1991.”

Mayor George Seymour and 100-year-old Maryborough woman Lorna Sten planting a Queensland firewheel tree.

Lorna and her husband loved gardening together and were heavily involved in the wildlife society which meant they planted a lot of the fully-grown trees around the Fraser Coast today including at Maryborough Special School's grounds, and the Scouts facilities.

"I've definitely planted more than one tree in Maryborough,” Lorna said.

"A lot of them have been chopped down now.”

Described by her loved ones as having the "most wonderful positive attitude”, Lorna said the secret to a long life was no secret.

"Just have one good laugh a day,” she said.

"I wouldn't have a clue what the most important things in life are.

"I just know we've all had our bad times.

"We've all had very bad times but you can't let it get you down.

"You just have to move on.”

Lorna has seen so much change in Maryborough.

"Part of its charm is that the main street looks pretty much the same,” she said.

"About two years ago I went through all my photos and I gave them to the museum.

"A lot of them were taken at the gardens now called Queens Park.

"The main street was so busy, there were always street photographers there, particularly on weekends and voting days.

"One of the things I can remember is when they knocked off at Walkers, in those days everyone rode a bike, and the street would be chock-a-block side-to-side with bikes.”

Lorna still lives independently, spending her days taking little trips, shopping, pottering in her garden, cooking and reading.

"You can't just sit around doing nothing,” she said.