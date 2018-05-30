THE STORY OF: Peter Collins

IN THE heat of jungle warfare in Korea and on the sea, aboard a ship which split in half, death came for Peter Collins almost daily.

But one survival skill ensured he always came home.

"It's cause I could just duck faster than the others,” Mr Collins muses as he sits at the dining table of his Hervey Bay home.

"Growing up in bushland, I would have to avoid snakes and the like, and though the jungle at war was different, it's a similar concept.”

After a life of adrenalin rushes, the now 86-year-old is enjoying retirement alongside his beloved wife Betty.

The Victoria-born veteran joined the Navy at age 17 after his first career choice of being a butcher did not live up to his expectations.

The career swap proved to be a winner, as he stayed with the Navy for 23 years.

This included serving in the Korean War.

Peter Collins in his 30s. Contributed

He recalls a mission where alongside six others, they blew up a number of trains containing about 3000 troops in Russia.

Asked about the mental battle that came with fatal combat, he said war changed things.

"You shoot them cause they're shooting at you,” he said.

"You don't think about it.”

During the Korean War, he often was behind the wheel of a ship.

A tragedy aboard a vessel he was on, in which the ship split in half, claimed the life of about 74 people.

A mistake led to the name Collins appearing on the fatality list, giving those back home the false impression Peter was gone.

"When I got home and went to the pub, a barmaid told me I couldn't come in cause I'm dead,” Mr Collins said.

"There was a bugger up in the newspaper.”

His mum was rather happy to see him to say the least.

Mr Collins did not escape danger completely unscathed - a bomb explosion created a hole in one of his ears which has since healed.

His extensive career included serving on the first HMAS Tobruk.

When the war was over he joined a CSIRO ship taking on the role of a wrenchman, travelling worldwide to conduct climate change research.

At one point he travelled from country to country in Asia, taking on the role of a peace-keeper, "stopping trouble before it occurred”.

Eventually, the time to put away his uniform came and Mr Collins transitioned to civilian-land roles.

He met his wife Betty, who was a nurse aid, while he was still in the Navy.

The fateful meeting came when Mr Collins lent a hand at a fund-raising barbecue.

They bonded over their height.

"We were both the shortest,” Mr Collins said.

"We had a darn good time together at the barbecue and stuck together since.”

The couple had four children.

"She's never done a thing wrong,” Mr Collins said.

"I don't think I'd change anything in my life.”

One of 11 children himself, Mr Collins' father was a First World War veteran and after his service, was tasked to look after prisoners of war at his Victorian property.

"About 12-13 prisoners of war came to dad's funeral as he had kept in contact with them over the years,” he said.

Nowadays, Mr Collins enjoys gardening and having a cheeky beer in the afternoon.

Mr and Mrs Collins moved to Hervey Bay 30 years ago.