STORY OF: Trevor Peters - MS survivor

BACK in the day, all Trevor Peters knew about multiple-sclerosis was that people with it ended up in wheelchairs.

But even after his diagnosis in 1992, the now 68-year-old never let the disease hold him back.

"My advice for MS sufferers is you've got to go with the flow," Mr Peters said as he glanced over to a portrait of his wife.

"You've got to live with it, and try not to focus on it too much."

The disease has confined Peter to a wheelchair, but the Hervey Bay man still has his family - including seven grandchildren - to help keep him upright.

He remembers the days growing up near Biloela, where his love of sport and life defined by more than 30 years of hard work was born.

At 16, he started is apprenticeship in solid plastering - a technique by which house walls are rendered with cement.

He also took to brickwork during his early working years.

"It was hard, we didn't have the modern gear like they do now, so the carpenters had to sit for weeks doing the chiselling and plates to put the studs in," Mr Peters said.

"Now it's manufactured, and all they have to do is stand it up.

"It's a big change."

During this time, he moved from central Queensland to Hervey Bay to continue his work, quickly becoming involved in the local sporting scene.

In 1974, he won the football premiership for the emerging Hervey Bay team.

He also met his wife during this time.

"We got married in 1973, but we didn't travel much because I was too busy working or with sport," Mr Peters said.

"When you're single for a while and have to buckle down to being married and adjusting to someone you live with, it gets a bit difficult.

"It was a little bit rocky to start with, but it's like everything when you start, and we just got to know each other over the years."

That time paid off, with three children and seven grandkids now added to the Peters family.

All of them have since supported him throughout the 26 years he has lived with MS.

But even being in a wheelchair hasn't made Mr Peters upset, dismissing it as more of an "inconvenience" than anything.

"After I got diagnosed, I became a bit of an activist for the community, and spent time with the local MS support group here," he said.

"As you get worse, you try to find another way with dealing with what can help you through your daily routine.

"But my advice is the same, just go with the flow."