The students about to cop a 70 per cent fee hike

INTERNATIONAL senior students will cop a 70 per cent fee hike to study at state schools, in a move that's been blamed on admin costs.

Year 11 and 12 students will have to pay a whopping $779.75 for each year of study from 2020 - up from $453.55.

The Opposition has seized on the figures, accusing the Government of "ripping off" parents.

The fee, charged by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority, is used to administer senior assessment and certification processes for overseas students.

QCAA chief executive officer Chris Rider said the increase reflected the "increased costs involved in administering the new Queensland Certificate of Education system, particularly subject exams".

"Like other government agencies, the QCAA charges fees to cover its administrative costs, such as reviewing the results of students who have appealed," he said.

However LNP education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie said "ripping off" parents with "outrageous" fee hikes showed the Government's priorities were wrong.

"We should be helping families get access to a world-class education, not putting fees up because Labor can't manage the budget," he said.

"The outrageous fee hikes for international students also fly in the face of Labor's commitment to international education.

"International education provides over $4 billion to the Queensland economy, with many students in regional communities."

The number of senior international students grew from 1662 in 2018 to 1753 this year.

The late application fee for senior students who need to undertake an external examination, including adult learners, will also face a 52.2 per cent fee hike, soaring from $71.90 to $109.40.

Mr Rider said the late application fee would provide full cost recovery, with the current fee recovering only part of QCAA's costs.

He said the revised senior service fee was also comparable to those charged by other Australian curriculum authorities.

Education Minister Grace Grace slammed the LNP, stating the increases were fully examined by the Parliament's Education, Employment and Small Business Committee, which the LNP is represented on, in October this year.

"After considering submissions from the QCAA, the committee, including the Member for Pumicestone, Simone Wilson and the Member for Currumbin, Jan Stucky reported, 'The Committee notes the explanation provided and considers the full cost recovery for the above fees justified'."