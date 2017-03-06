The suburbs hit by crime on the Fraser Coast

Pialba

Stealing, Main St

ABOUT 3pm on February 27, unknown persons attended the fuel station on Main St and have filled up their car with fuel, to the amount of $30.94.

They have made no attempt to pay for the fuel.

Stealing from Vehicle, Winchelsea St

BETWEEN midnight and 6.30am on February 27, unknown offenders have entered and ransacked the vehicle, but it appears nothing was stolen.

Break and Enter, Charlton Esp

BETWEEN 7.30pm on February 25 and 5.30am on February 26, unknown offenders have jemmied open a locked door and have stolen a cash tin with money inside it from an office area of the building.

Break and Enter attempt, Watson St

BETWEEN 7.30pm on February 25 and 5.15am on February 26, unknown offenders have used an object to attempt to jemmy open a door and a window, however they were unsuccessful.

Stolen Motor Vehicle, RSL carpark

BETWEEN 4.30 and 10.20pm on February 25, unknown offenders have stolen a green coloured 1997 523I model BMW car Qld Rego 620WFQ.

The vehicle was locked and secured at the time and has not been located.

Shop Stealing, Main St

BETWEEN 11am on February 24 and 3.30pm on February 25, a group of male and female persons have attended the discount pharmacy on Main St in Pialba, and have removed several items from the store over a period of two days.

Shop Stealing,

Boat Harbour Drive

ABOUT 10.15am on February 24 a male person has attended the store on Boat Harbour Drive. They have selected a rechargeable spotlight from the shelf and have then placed it down the front of their pants, leaving the store, making no attempt to pay for the item.

Eli Waters

Steal from Vehicle

Samphire St

BETWEEN 6pm o February 23 and 9am on February 24 unknown offenders have gained entry to the secured vehicle and have stolen an Ipod and wallet from the vehicle.

Urangan

Break and Enter, Robert St

BETWEEN 9m and 11am on February 21 unknown offenders have pulled the kitchen window screen out and gained entry, and have stolen a portable speaker and a jar with cash/coins.

Break and Enter, Edward St

BETWEEN 3.30pm on February 24 and 8.30am on February 27 unknown offenders have gained entry to a room in the building, and once inside, have stolen a safe containing cash.

Break and Enter, Charlton Esp

BETWEEN 1pm on February 24 and 8.15am on February 27 unknown offenders have gained entry to the office area of the construction site and have rummaged through drawers and desk areas. However, nothing appears to be stolen.

Break and Enter, Ranaldo Way

ABOUT 11.35am on February 26 unknown offenders have jumped the fence and have stolen personal items from an open, unlocked shed.

Break and Enter,

Urangan State High School

ABOUT 12.30am on February 25 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the performing arts block through a possible unlocked door. Unknown if any property has been stolen.

Glenwood

Stealing, Harvey Rd

BETWEEN 2pm on February 23 and 9am on February 24 unknown offenders have attended the dwelling and have stolen 2 x Shimano fishing rods and reels from the front of the carport area.

Maryborough West

Stealing from vehicle

Bruce Highway

ABOUT 3pm on February 22 unknown offenders have cut the lock on the gate of the premises and have broken into a trailer which was locked and secured. The offenders have stolen a Grey Engel portable fridge and a couple of extension leads from the trailer.

Maryborough

Stealing, Ariadne St

BETWEEN 8.30 and 9.50pm on February 24 unknown offenders have attended the Cricket Club and have stolen a red and grey Giro racing/mountain bike and helmet from the front of the building. The bike was not secured at the time.

Shop Stealing, Dan Murphys

BETWEEN 6.30 and 6.40pm a male person has attended the location and has taken a bottle of bourbon from the shelf and has then left the store, making no attempt to pay for the item.

Break and Enter, Queen St

BETWEEN 2.40 and 4.10am on February 27 unknown offenders have forced entry to the workshop of the business and once inside cut the padlock to the gates and have stolen QLD REGO WR250F, blue 2008 Yamaha motorcycle. QLD REGO KX450F green 2010 Kawasaki motorcycle. QLD REGO YZ250WR blue 2001 Yamaha motorcycle. 3 x helmets, 1 x riding boots.

Tinana

Break and Enter, Gympie Rd

BETWEEN 5pm on February 24 and 9am on February 27 unknown offenders have used an implement to cut open the storage shed area and gain entry, and rummage through boxes. Unknown if any property stolen.