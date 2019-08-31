The support team behind the Bay Power football club

AFL: In the words of athlete Allyson Felix, "everyone sees the glory moments but they don't see what happens behind the scenes”.

Truer words have never been spoken when it comes to successful sporting clubs.

Bay Power are a case in point as their teams prepare for the Wide Bay AFL grand finals.

Over the past week volunteers have been busily preparing the Bay Power home ground for the finals.

Painting, mowing and stocking canteens are some of the many chores needed to make the day a success.

Bay Power's successful season has been built on the adage "we are all in this together” and this was evident on Thursday night.

The club was a hive of activity, with people putting the finishing touches to the club ahead of Saturday finals.

Gemma Wheeler, wife of Josh, summed up what the day meant to everyone.

"We are all passionate about the club, it is a big day and we love being involved,” she said.

Volunteers will be at Keith Dunne Oval from early Saturday morning ensuring that everything is perfect for the last matches of the 2019 season.