The time has come for Tech Challenge

AFTER months of training and dedication, the time has come for more than 1600 entrants to try their luck in the annual Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

The 2017 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge begins today and competitors are pumped and ready.

Hervey Bay High School teacher, Rob Burke, said his two teams were more than eager for the 24-hour race.

"This is the schools third year involved and the students absolutely love it," Mr Burke said.

Event manager and Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president, Lance Stone, said he was impressed to see the number of participants increase from 143 teams last year to 155.

"We are all excited as the atmosphere is going to be electric and it's very exciting seeing young people participate and show all of the mental stimulation, leadership, spirit and teamwork," Mr Stone said.

"It's amazing seeing the young people do this as you see all the teenage drug attics and alcohol abusers and then you see these really bright amazing young people and they are doing something amazing.

"They are not only doing something amazing but they're doing something amazing for our future."

Mr Burke said the students had been training twice a week for the last four months and as the event drew closer, nerves started to run high.

"The Technology Challenge is an opportunity for the students to experience a physical and mental challenge and see the technological side of things," Mr Burke said.

"There are many volunteers that have been working endlessly since October last year to make sure that everything goes smoothly and the young people all have a great time."

Construction of a bridge across Kent Street will begin this morning to allow for safe pedestrian crossing.

The following roads will be closed over the duration of the event: