The time has come to STOP violence against women

Inge Hansen
by

FOR Superintendent Craig Hawkins, the message is simple - it's time to stop violence against women.

Saturday is White Ribbon Day to raise awareness of domestic violence.

"White Ribbon Day is recognising our commitment for men to stop violence against women," he said.

"It's really a demonstration of the commitment from not only the police perspective but the community perspective to stand up and say we are not accepting women being treated in a violent fashion."

White Ribbon's STOP campaign encourages the community to "See" and identify when domestic violence is occurring.

To also "Talk" to try and prevent abusive behaviour even if it's by telling a friend to stop their actions.

To "Offer" support to those experiencing domestic violence.

Finally, to "Prevent" domestic violence from occurring.

Sergeant Hayley Skyring, Youth Justice Services' Kirsty Smith, Red Cross' Tanya Zollinger, Uniting Care's Ray Wiech and Superintendent Craig Hawkins.
On Friday, Queensland Police Service in partnership with the Fraser Coast Domestic Violence Alliance and White Ribbon joined forces to help raise awareness.

Those involved attended Bunnings in Hervey Bay and Maryborough where the community planted seedlings or designed a creative masterpiece illustrating an important message to the community.

"The message we're trying to put out there is that violence against women has not only a lasting effect on women but families and children too," Supt Hawkins said.

"It doesn't demonstrate any level of respect or any level of honour.

"Lasting effects that can happen to women or children can last for generations."

Supt Hawkins said as far as he was concerned, such behaviour was just "simply not Australian".

domestic violence fccommunity fraser coast white ribbon day

