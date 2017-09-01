The Tobruk should remain above water: Letter

MUSEUM?: Readers have suggested the Tobruk remain above water and be turned into a museum rather than be sent to the bottom of the ocen for divers alone to enjoy.

I AGREE totally with the idea of J French when she suggests that the Tobruk should remain afloat.

It would be expensive to maintain, but it could be slowly developed into a maritime museum, with an entry fee, and I feel there would be ex-naval personnel who would love to volunteer as guides.

As a tourist attraction it should cater for many more walk on visitors than it would as a swim in destination.

An artificial reef is good, but it can be created from other materials.

It is not too late to have a discussion about the future of the ship.

J MATTHEWS

Urangan