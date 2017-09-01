24°
Opinion

The Tobruk should remain above water: Letter

MUSEUM?: Readers have suggested the Tobruk remain above water and be turned into a museum rather than be sent to the bottom of the ocen for divers alone to enjoy.
MUSEUM?: Readers have suggested the Tobruk remain above water and be turned into a museum rather than be sent to the bottom of the ocen for divers alone to enjoy. Mike Knott BUN141216TOBRUK8

I AGREE totally with the idea of J French when she suggests that the Tobruk should remain afloat.

It would be expensive to maintain, but it could be slowly developed into a maritime museum, with an entry fee, and I feel there would be ex-naval personnel who would love to volunteer as guides.

As a tourist attraction it should cater for many more walk on visitors than it would as a swim in destination.

An artificial reef is good, but it can be created from other materials.

It is not too late to have a discussion about the future of the ship.

J MATTHEWS

Urangan

Topics:  fcopinion letter to the editor tobruk

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Mum who lost her children in horror crash wants law changed

Mum who lost her children in horror crash wants law changed

“We’re on a mission now. We’re going to do all we can to have these laws changed.”

Driver caused siblings' death in crash, cops tiny fine

Hervey Bay's Donald Gayler leaves the court house in Maryborough, with his wife Leanne, after being sentenced for driving without due care and attention.

Driver pleads guilty to driving without due care and attention

Spectacular cane fire - but it might be one of the last

Cane fire on Alan Otto's property at the Pocket in Maryborough.

The sight of a cane fire is something Alan Otto has long enjoyed.

Locals protest Colton open cut coal mine

The Major Infrastructure General Layout of the proposed Colton coal mine.

Residents came forward to protest the mine on Wednesday

Local Partners