The top events on the Fraser Coast this month

Australian Country singer songwriter James Blundell, is this year celebrating 30 years in music, and will perform as part of the Brolga Theatre's Morning Melodies.

Australian Country singer songwriter James Blundell, is this year celebrating 30 years in music, and will perform as part of the Brolga Theatre's Morning Melodies. Contributed.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6, 6PM

The lives and stories of the Fraser Coast residents will be showcased in an exhibition opening at Gatakers Artspace on April 6. Contributed.

THE lives and stories of the Fraser Coast residents will be showcased in an exhibition opening at Gatakers Artspace on April 6.

The library staff, inspired by the 2017 Australian Heritage Festival theme - Having a Voice - recorded the oral histories of 18 people who traditionally did not have a voice.

Their stories cover women, Australian Chinese, Aborigines, Australian South Sea Islanders and rural residents.

The exhibition will be opened at 6pm on April 6: no bookings are necessary, the bar opens at 6pm and the welcome starts at 6:30pm.

The Gallery is open between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm weekends during the exhibition which runs from April 6 to 29.

>>READ MORE LIFESTYLE ARTICLES HERE<<

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, APRIL 14-15

Bay Break in Hervey Bay April 14-15, 2018. Contributed

THE Bay Break Multisports Festival has become one of the largest events for the Fraser Coast that attracts people of all ages to participate in their choice of events that allows for all fitness levels.

This year's event will introduce many new and exciting events including a Sprint Triathlon for all age and ability groups on the final day.

Bay Break has had a successful history in being inclusive with all abilities events now being scheduled each day.

For more information on various events, visit herveybaybreak.com.au

>>CATCH THE LATEST COMMUNITY NEWS HERE<<

FRIDAY, APRIL 20, 6PM

Low view of couple in 1950's style clothes dancing rock and rollHEAD out to the Gundiah Memorial Hall, 8 Main St, Gundiah, for the Anzac Day dinner dance. Contributed.

HEAD out to the Gundiah Memorial Hall, 8 Main St, Gundiah, for the Anzac Day dinner dance.

The night includes two-course meal and old-time dance with live entertainment from award-winning country and western artist Lex Kay and friends.

RSVP to Sandy on 07 4129 3215 and leave a message.

Cost is $20 and includes dinner, dessert and supper and the dance. There will be a cash bar.

>>CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF FRASER COAST WHAT'S ON<<

FRIDAY, APRIL 20, 7.30PM

Following 2017 sell-out performances of Swan Lake, Moscow Ballet La Classique returns to Australia to present the jewel of classical ballet, Tchaikovsky's spectacular masterpiece The Nutcracker.Coming to the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough, for one night only. Tickets cost $85, visit ourfrasercoast.com.au to book. Contributed.

FOLLOWING 2017 sell-out performances of Swan Lake, Moscow Ballet La Classique returns to Australia to present the jewel of classical ballet, Tchaikovsky's spectacular masterpiece The Nutcracker.

Coming to the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough, for one night only. Tickets cost $85, visit ourfrasercoast.com.au to book.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25, 5.30AM

THE Hervey Bay sub-branch's Dawn Service, at Freedom Park at 5.30am, leaves the Hervey Bay RSL at 5.15am.

The main march steps off at 9.15am moves off in Hunter St Pialba at 9am and that goes to Freedom Park.

The club is open to the public at 11.30am, with gaming commences and two-up at 1pm.

Breakfast is open at Hervey House on Torquay Rd, for the public, phone the RSL to find out more.

THURSDAY, APRIL 26, 11AM

AUSTRALIAN Country singer songwriter James Blundell, is this year celebrating 30 years in music, and will perform as part of the Brolga Theatre's Morning Melodies.

James Blundell has done it all during the last 30 years - winning dozens of awards, major chart hits and album sales, performing with the who's who of music, travelling and playing abroad, narrating television programs and filming commercials for major brands.

Tickets cost $15 and are available online at ourfrasercoast.com.au.