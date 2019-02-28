The town the Fraser Coast forgot: Where's Doongul? Jessica Lamb Full Profile Login to follow

AROUND the bend, past a sign that reads "Musket Flats", cattle grids and timber fences break the green surrounds and lead to a row of country homes.

This is where graziers and families seeking peace have escaped to for decades.

The picturesque Fraser Coast suburb of Doongul is just a 20-minute drive from the Heritage City of Maryborough, but for the people who live there, it might as well be in the remote outback.

The sign coming into Doongul. Alistair Brightman

This week, about 10 residents gathered on a small veranda, documents in their arms, just waiting for someone to listen. For someone to acknowledge they exist.

Their landline telephone service is so unreliable the residents cannot call for an ambulance without walking or driving a kilometre up a hill to get mobile service.

After an incident in the past fortnight, Len Rundell said he would not be on this earth if not for the radio his neighbour gave him for Christmas.

His phone line wasn't working when he was having trouble breathing.

Doongul residents angry at lack of phone coverage - Len Rundell. Alistair Brightman

When contacted by the Chronicle for a response to the on-going issues raised by the Doongul residents, Telstra regional general manager May Boisen said an ongoing hardware issue had impacted landline and ADSL services in certain areas of Doongul.

Two technicians were sent to the site yesterday to replace equipment and restore services.

The 14km winding, dirt Old Gayndah Rd gets so bad that Genevieve Gosling has blown three tyres in the past six months.

The aftermath of Genevieve Gosling's car crash in Doongul

It was only a year ago Ms Gosling nearly lost her life on that road.

In the past decade, long-time resident Peter Youngman has come across 15 crashes.

Terry Bull has even started collecting the larger, sharper rocks which emerge with the erosion to save others and as evidence of the conditions.

Doongul residents angry at the state of the road - Terry Bull with rocks he has picked off the gravel road into the township. Alistair Brightman

These residents don't want a new road, they just want a repaired, safer one.

However the Fraser Coast Regional Council insists they have and continue to do all they can to fix and investigate complaints to make the road safe.

Some of the ageing members of the community are so fed up they have even tried selling their homes, but without basic services, they generate no buyer interest.

The people of Doongul contribute to the Fraser Coast. They take their children to Maryborough schools, work in Maryborough Hospital and supply cattle to the region.

But here the streets are void of lights, there is no kerbside rubbish collection and no town water available to the 45 ratepayers.

For those who moved here, it was their piece of country paradise.

But now they fear they have been forgotten.