Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Maunder's company Rebl Corp has been made insolvent.
Michael Maunder's company Rebl Corp has been made insolvent. Erle Levey
Business

The true cost of Rebl Corp collapse revealed

Chloe Lyons
by
16th Mar 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE creditor's report of Rebl Corp's subsidiary, Digital Rebl, has revealed why the company collapsed owing more than $5 million.

Rebl Corp, which included Media Rebl, Digital Rebl and Business Rebl, helped businesses "create and deliver engaging videos, social media content, digital marketing solutions, and extensive business systems".

Rebl Corp closed the doors of its Nicklin Way office on February 28 and Digital Rebl and Media Rebl were put into liquidation under the care of Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants the next day.

A creditors report for Digital Rebl viewed by the Daily shows the company has just $19,973 in assets made up of cash in the bank.

According to a summary of assets and liabilities signed by Rebl Corp director Michael Maunder on March 1, the company's estimated deficiency was $5,349,752.

Dozens of small business from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria are listed as known creditors, owed amounts ranging from $1732 to $13,415.

Since the closure, small business owners have expressed concerns they may be locked into long-standing contracts with finance companies signed as part of Rebl Corp's "free" social media and digital marketing package.

Rebl Corp's "free" social media package involved the company leasing its customer-relationship management software to Media Rebl's customers through a third-party leasing finance company.

When a client obtained a lease package, Rebl Corp was paid a one-off bulk payment by a finance company and then Digital Rebl would pay the monthly cost of the lease to the client.

The contracts signed by Rebl Corp's clients absolved the company of paying the monthly amount should it collapse.

Mr Maunder told liquidators reasons for the company's insolvency stemmed from finance companies "no longer supporting the business model", according to the report.

Further reasons listed were inadequate working capital, budgeting and financial management and continued trading loses.

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman is investigating the company and are encouraging those affected to make contact with its office.

business creditors liquidation rebl corp collapse
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Aboriginal elder speaks on culture and preservation

    premium_icon Aboriginal elder speaks on culture and preservation

    Whats On NEW insights into Aboriginal culture will be unveiled by Elder Glen Miller at Maryborough's Lunchtime Wildlife Talk.

    • 16th Mar 2019 6:56 AM
    NO WARNING: M'boro parents hope headspace will save lives

    premium_icon NO WARNING: M'boro parents hope headspace will save lives

    News Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien announced $1.5 million of Federal funding

    Climb aboard into Notorious history this weekend

    premium_icon Climb aboard into Notorious history this weekend

    News It will be open to view the same hours next Friday through to Sunday

    WATCH: Hervey Bay students protest over climate change

    premium_icon WATCH: Hervey Bay students protest over climate change

    News "No more coal, no more oil. Keep your carbon in the soil"