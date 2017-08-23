27°
Opinion

The truth about what it's really like to live with OCD

Inge Hansen | 23rd Aug 2017
As someone who suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, I've noticed the phrase is thrown around quite loosely and it's something that constantly irks me.
As someone who suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, I've noticed the phrase is thrown around quite loosely and it's something that constantly irks me.

OPINION: 

Everyone has their little quirks.

We all like things to be done a certain way and some of us find comfort in having our homes or working spaces spotless without a single speck of dust left on our possessions.

In other words, everyone is "a little OCD".

But are they really?

Everyone is "a little OCD".
Everyone is "a little OCD".

As someone who suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, I've noticed the phrase is thrown around quite loosely and it's something that constantly irks me.

Why? Because those who live with OCD wish more than anything to be freed from the entrapment of their own mind.

It's not just about being clean and liking things organised.

In most cases, it comes with a serving of intrusive thoughts and constant fear.

Don't get me wrong, many people do feel a constant need to clean and have particular hygiene habits but it's when it affects everyday life that it becomes a problem.

It makes every day life debilitating, forcing you to go around your house checking locks, taking a certain number of steps in each room and touching that light switch just one more time which ultimately makes you late for work... or is that just me?

But what would be worse - being late for work or being in a "car crash" on your commute if you don't complete your rituals?

Of course, this isn't the case for everyone but it is for many.

I think the funny thing about OCD is that many sufferers know what they're doing isn't necessary.

For instance, I know that touching a light switch four sets of four times won't save me from a car crash, but the overwhelming fear takes over.

Thankfully, OCD is something that can be treated and one does learn to deal with it in their own way.

Something which would make OCD easier to live with would be a deeper understanding and sensitivity from the general public.

For what's more terrifying than being afraid of your own mind?

Join the conversation below and tell us if you're OCD inclined and what that means for you. 

