The two most in-demand university short courses

DEMAND for teaching and psychology short courses have surged at one of Queensland's leading online universities since the Federal Government announced its higher education relief package in April.

University of Southern Queensland, which has campuses at Toowoomba, Springfield and Ipswich, has received twice the number of applications it anticipated for the short courses.

The Federal Government scheme is designed to support people out of work during the COVID-19 crisis, and help universities and other higher education providers to continue teaching.

The subsidised courses cover fields of "national priority", including teaching, health, science, and information technology.

USQ announced a suite of six-month undergraduate and postgraduate certificate programs, with applications closing on Friday.

University vice-chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said the short programs would allow people to gain knowledge and potentially reassess their career path.

"We understand that it has been a difficult time for many Queenslanders still dealing with changes in personal circumstances and job insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Prof Mackenzie said.

"Interest in these programs has been very strong with the university receiving double the expected applications.

"In particular, the education and psychology courses are in great demand.

"There is a clear need for this initiative, and why we must all continue to be adaptable in these uncertain times."

