'Time to recognise our history of slave labour': Eggmolesse

Joe Eggmolesse and George Seymour discuss how the 150th anniversary of the arrival of South Sea Islanders to Maryborough should be recognised.

IT'S the unknown history of slave labour on the Fraser Coast that will be brought to light this year - more than 150 years after South Sea Islanders suffered under grevious circumstances.

Islander elder Selwin 'Joe' Eggmolesse, whose great-grandparents and grandparents laboured in Maryborough plantations around the late 1800s, will take part in the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Islanders in the region, with a meeting to be held this weekend discussing how the event should be held.

"The 150th anniversary should be about recognising and honouring them. They were brought here as cheap or slave labour under the guise of indentured labour," Mr Eggmolesse said.

"Looking at the archival records we know about the high mortality rate for South Sea Islanders here on the Fraser Coast. We know many went into the hospital and then into the cemetery there in Tinana."

Selwin \"Joe\" Eggmolesse in front of land on Bluebell Rd, Tinana that could be of significant importance to the South Sea Islander community. Alistair Brightman

Mr Eggmolesse has been heavily involved with the history of the Islanders on the Coast, having researched the history of South Sea Islanders in Queensland since the 1800s.

Last month, he spoke out on the decision of the Fraser Coast Regional Council to remove part of a Tinana lot from the historical register. The site in question was formerly the location of the South Sea Islander hospital.

Deputy mayor George Seymour said the anniversary was very significant for the region, given the conditions the islanders suffered under.

He said it was up to the South Sea Islander community to decide how the occasion was marked.

"There's no preconceived ideas of how it will be marked. But it's about starting a conversation," he said.

"It's an important part of our history and the role of the South Sea Islanders here often goes unacknowledged.

"We effectively had a system of slavery here that only really came to an end with the adoption of the White Australia Policy."

The meeting on the anniversary will be held March 11 from 10am-noon at the Hervey Bay Library. For more information contact the Librarian on 4190 5781.