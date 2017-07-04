The value of Mary Poppins in Maryborough: letter

POPPINS POTENTIAL: Former Fraser Coast Chronicle editor Nancy Bates writes about the humble beginnings of the Mary Poppins Festival.

MARY Poppins advice to use your imagination is now being embraced by Fraser Coast leaders who can envisage the cultural and economic opportunities that flow from the Maryborough Poppins connection.

"Blokey” thinkers focused only on glaring problems in our community sometimes overlook the Poppins potential, seeing only a kids' story about a sugary nanny.

What blossomed in Maryborough during the last week should cause them to re-think.

Overseas tourists have also been delighted with the festival and the year-round Poppins attractions.

Former councillor Anne Miller caught that vision in the 1980s and despite "blokey” disdain slowly drew in others who understood the importance of preserving the heritage building where PL Travers was born.

Anne established the Proud Marys team that built enduring links with the Travers foundation in London, the Cherry Tree Trust, which has conferred on Maryborough unique rights to use the original image.

The Proud Marys fostered the charming statue that draws a steady stream of visitors, the annual literary competition, the Mary Poppins markets coinciding with PL Travers birthday and the Mary Morning Tea.

Successive councils strengthened the promotion of Mary Poppins as the love affair with the world's most famous nanny was revitalised by new films and stage shows.

I congratulate all past and present councillors who have recognised the value and helped build the tourism goldmine, buying the Poppins building to develop a museum and, with Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, turning Mary's Morning Tea into an international class festival.

On Saturday I was honoured to launch the Proud Marys' 2017 Mary Poppins Literacy Competition, the richest literacy prize in Australia for school children with $2000 in cash prizes.

The competition, supported by the Cherry Tree Trust, aims to meet PL Travers' wish for her legacy to encourage children to use their imaginations.

Imagination has taken us to the moon.

Creative thinking has built great business empires and fostered new products.

As Albert Einstein said: "Logic will get you from A to Z; imagination will get you everywhere.” He also believed imagination was more important than knowledge.

Let us hope more people on the Fraser Coast free up their own imaginations as we encourage our children to write stories exploring the magic of their minds.

- Nancy Bates, Patron, Proud Marys Association, Maryborough