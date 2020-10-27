Pop sisters The Veronicas sell Sunshine Coast rural retreat

THE thirst for treechange has helped Brisbane singing sensations The Veronicas sell their rural retreat in the Sunshine Coast hinterland for $770,000.

Lisa and Jessica Origliasso only bought the sprawling Landsborough property for $695,000 in March last year when they moved back to Queensland from Los Angeles, but have since completed some renovations.

The Veronicas have sold this property in Landsborough.

At the time of listing in August, Lisa and Jess told The Courier-Mail said they were reluctantly relocating and looking for a buyer for their hidden retreat.

The remote location was perfect for reflecting, creating their latest music and keeping a low profile, although the pop duo is frequently spotted around Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"It has been a dream living on the Sunshine Coast, so close to Australia Zoo, and among the most beautiful hiking trails and beaches in the world," they said.

The Veronicas loved using this outdoor hot tub when they lived here.

The chart-toppers loved the privacy of the property and the architectural features of the house, along with the ability to grow vegetables and fruit trees, have dogs and chickens, and still only be 40 minutes from Brisbane CBD.

It was the perfect place to quarantine during the COVID-19 lockdown and record their new album, Human.

The kitchen has been recently renovated.

The homestead has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a huge 2773 sqm of land, on the edge of a national park.

The master bedroom has his and hers walk-in wardrobes and an ensuite with twin basins and a rain shower.

The master bedroom has an ensuite with a a rain shower and a circular bath tub.

The kitchen features gas cooking, stone benchtops and beautiful brass hardware.

There is also an undercover deck that offers an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space overlooking the yard.

The master bedroom has an earthy, homely feel to it.

When the girls were in need of some relaxation, they just hopped in the five-seat, outdoor cedar hot tub.

And who needs a recording studio when you have a 168 sqm shed to convert into the perfect space to belt out a tune.

Gym or recording studio? You choose.

Next to the shed is a studio room with an automated roller door, sleep-out and ensuite.

The Veronicas are currently in Sydney filming the 2021 season of The Celebrity Apprentice for Channel Nine.

The Veronicas’ property is in the beautiful Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Originally published as The Veronicas sell QLD rural estate