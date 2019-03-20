The Vinyard's feast turns back the clock to medieval times

FUN KNIGHT: The Vinyard's Medieval Banquet will tantilise tastebuds with authentic recipes and entertainment. Last year's reenactors (back) Lady Courtney Grayden, Lady Taylor Dunn, Sir Wolfstannus Osborne (Nathan Richter,) and Lord Daniel Harris. (Front) Squire Connor Townsend and Russell Keath.

FOODIES, history buffs and medieval enthusiasts have the chance to feast on authentic dishes, mead and mulled wines at The Vinyard's annual Medieval Banquet on Friday.

Re-enactors from Victory Village at Riverbend and Hervey Bay Medieval Reenactment Group will entertain guests with dancing, music, banter and swords during the popular event.

The Vinyard events co-ordinator Aleeca Waterman said head chef Saul Collins had created an authentic menu with an emphasis on quality dishes.

"Our amazing head chef is preparing many authentic dishes including spit roast pig, salt crusted duck, roast poussin chicken, ancient grain breads, roasted root vegetables, candied carrots with mint, ginger and honey cakes and nut pastries just to name a few," Ms Waterman said.

"Guest will have a selection of meads, ales, ciders and mulled wine to choose from.

"Last year we had huge enthusiasm for the medieval reenactors who stood for photos with guests, announced dinner in olde tongue and watched the sword fight between Sir Wolfstannus Osborne (Nathan Richter), and Squire Connor Townsend, it was very entertaining.

"This year we will also have medieval musicians Lord Terrance and Lady Tonya from Victory Village with their loyal Hound McHendrie, a wolf hound, for photos."

The Vinyard's Medieval Banquet costs $90 and is held from 6pm on Friday, March 22 at 552 Charlton Esp, Urangan.

For tickets and information, phone 4125 6985.