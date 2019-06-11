Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Guy Sebastian has been accused of playing favourites on The Voice.
Guy Sebastian has been accused of playing favourites on The Voice.
TV

Guy stuns viewers with ‘biased’ decision

11th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

Guy Sebastian has been slammed by fans of The Voice for playing favourites in last night's knockouts.

Three of Guy's team members, Conor, Akina and Chynna, had to perform a Madonna song, and the coach was only allowed to pick one of them to send through to the next round.

 

Sonia Kruger, Chynna, Conor and Akina.
Sonia Kruger, Chynna, Conor and Akina.

 

Despite strong performances from Conor and Akina, Guy chose to save Chynna, a good friend of his whom he also mentored on The X Factor in 2016.

"I feel like I got it wrong for you, Chynna," Guy said after her rendition of Papa Don't Preach. "I feel like you couldn't really have done more with that song. There wasn't these moments where I let you really explode and show you what you're capable of."

When it was decision time, Guy seemingly ignored the performances he'd just watched and picked Chynna based on what he knows she's "capable of".

 

Guy Sebastian picked Chynna to move through to the next stage of The Voice.
Guy Sebastian picked Chynna to move through to the next stage of The Voice.

 

"I know what you're capable of because you're my friend," he said. "I've known you for a long time, I know how you can sing. I know that there's this insane voice there.

"I feel like there's somebody in this group that can do something extremely special and something that can make people's mouths drop to the floor. For me right now, the person that I'm going to take through is Chynna."

Some viewers were stunned by Guy's decision and accused him of being biased.

 

 

 

Despite not being overlooked by Guy, Akina will remain in the competition after Boy George chose to save her and bring her onto his team.

The Voice continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 9

channel 9 guy sebastian television the voice 2019 the voice australia

Top Stories

    New unit to cut down cancer patients' travel time

    premium_icon New unit to cut down cancer patients' travel time

    News Cancer patients will no longer have to travel to Brisbane for specialised treatment after the opening of a new oncology unit at Hervey Bay St Stephen's Hospital

    'Open the purse strings': Pitt's pitch to State Government

    premium_icon 'Open the purse strings': Pitt's pitch to State Government

    News The State Govt has previously locked horns over the Regional Deal

    $1.5 million for schools, health grants in budget: M'boro MP

    premium_icon $1.5 million for schools, health grants in budget: M'boro MP

    News More details of the budget will be revealed in parliament today

    St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    premium_icon St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    News The idea was sparked after the girls were chased by a dog