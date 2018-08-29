The volunteers who help our region's most in need

HELPING HAND: Hervey Bay Meals on Wheels volunteer coordinator Roblyn Warner, manager Maria Daye and assistant Manager Colleen Spring show off breakfast and food packs which clients get delivered.

HELPING HAND: Hervey Bay Meals on Wheels volunteer coordinator Roblyn Warner, manager Maria Daye and assistant Manager Colleen Spring show off breakfast and food packs which clients get delivered. Jessica Lamb

ROBLYN Warner is one of 200.

That is to say the local retiree is just one of the Fraser Coast's Meals on Wheels (MOW) volunteers, who deliver approximately 4000 meals a week in 15 runs a day.

Today is National Meals on Wheels day, a celebration the essential service the non-profit organisation has been bringing to the region's most vulnerable.

MOW provide meals to people in their senior years, recovering after hospitalisation, a person with a disability, a carer, or needing assistance due to a special circumstance.

Ms Warner started with the organisation almost seven years ago and has worked her way up to become the volunteer coordinator.

Giving 20 hours of her own time to the cause each week, Ms Warner explained volunteers were able to work in a variety of areas for as long as they were willing to give.

"We provide training but we have people who are drivers, chefs, kitchen hands and cleaners,” she said.

"We bring good will as well as a meal.

"When we drop off meals even though it isn't required a lot of our offsiders become friends with their clients, have a cup of tea and monitor the health and well being of the clients who may not see anyone else during the day.

"We also sell meals directly to the public.

"I joined because I wanted to give back to the community and meet new people.”

Anyone interested in volunteering, catering, accessing the MOW service or buying frozen meals can call 4128 1334.