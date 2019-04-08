The Waves continue to impress

The Waves' Mitchell Aslett powers the ball into the net against Sunbury. The side has scored 21 goals so far this season.

FOOTBALL: One side continues to set the standard in defence in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The Waves maintained their unbeaten run in the competition with a 9-0 win over Granville at ATW Grounds on Saturday night.

The side remains on top and has scored 21 goals in three matches so far and conceded no goals in the competition.

The team has not conceded a goal in 450 minutes of football this season in all competitive competitions.

The side now plays Brothers Aston Villa in the FFA Cup this weekend at ATW Grounds.

In other results, the United Park Eagles are still chasing their first win in the competition after drawing with the KSS Jets 2-2 at Martens Oval.

Finally, Sunbury defeated the United Warriors 7-1 for their second win of the season. The competition will now take two weeks off for the FFA Cup and the Easter break.

The Wide Bay Premier League resumes on April 27.