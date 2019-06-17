The Waves get seal of approval from Josh Brillante

MOTION: The Waves' Matt Twyford kicks the ball forward against Brothers Aston Villa on Saturday in the Wide Bay Premier League.

MOTION: The Waves' Matt Twyford kicks the ball forward against Brothers Aston Villa on Saturday in the Wide Bay Premier League. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: The Waves performance against Brothers Aston Villa not only led to the side to a win, but it also impressed one of their former players.

The ladder leader defeated its rivals 3-0 at Martens Oval to remain on top on goal difference ahead of Bingera, heading into the half way point of the season.

The side also played in front of former The Waves junior and current Socceroos player Josh Brillante.

Brillante was in the region, seeing friends and family after finishing his season recently with Sydney FC.

"It was a great team effort,” he said.

"The boys had some nice combination play along with high work rate that led to some great chances and goals.

"Was enjoyable being home and watching them finish with a top win.”

Brillante is now on holiday as he prepares to make a decision on his future playing career.

He is currently out of contract at A-League club Sydney FC and can move to another club if he wants.

His father John who coaches the side said the performance went perfectly to his plan.

"They are always a good side, so if we don't switch on or play well then they will make us pay,” he said.

"I was pleased, we worked hard and the players backed up after an early injury.”

The injury to Brenton Morrison is expected to see him out of this week's clash against the United Warriors.

"We had to switch things around,” John said.

"We stuck with it and then outplayed them as they ran out of legs.”

Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich admitted The Waves were too good on the night.

But he conceded the side wasn't at its best with four of their starting eleven out including Josh McInnes, Michael Stayte and Alec Rohdmann.

"We never got into the game,” he said.

"We didn't ask enough of their defence and they were too good.

"We still haven't beaten a top four side all season.”

The side is now sixth on the ladder and could be three games behind the top four if teams in front of them win their catch up games.

"We need to keep winning games now,” Sparozvich said.

"We won't get first or second but there are four teams battling for the last two spots.”

Villa now faces Sunbury this week in the next round, which will be this Saturday at Brothers Sports Complex.