The Waves' search for first win goes on

Jayden Enever was one of the best for The Waves during the contest against Bay Power. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: Hervey Bay sides continue to be the benchmark in the AFL Wide Bay senior competition.

The Waves remain winless in the competition after losing to Bay Power by 41 points in their round eight clash on Saturday.

The Eagles have now lost their past 10 matches in AFL Wide Bay seniors, an unwanted record for the club in the past decade.

The side started well, leading the contest at the first change by four points, before Bay Power took control.

Power kicked six goals to just one to open up a 26-point lead at the main break.

They extended to 27 at the final change before kicking away again in the final term to win by almost seven goals.

The result would have been closer if The Waves kicked straighter in the final term, but made only one goal and six behinds.

Bay Power's Brett Muirhead kicked four goals with Jason Bethune kicking three for The Waves.

The Eagles remain three games away from the finals, after Brothers lost to Hervey Bay in the other match.

The Bombers won by 54 points.

Bundaberg sides have now lost the past eight matches when they have faced Hervey Bay opposition since round three.

Brothers and Eagles will now play on Saturday in the second Bundy derby of the season at Brothers Sports Complex.