Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TANGLE: KSS Jets' Jacob Lynch runs with the ball with The Waves' Sam Meyer in hot pursuit.
TANGLE: KSS Jets' Jacob Lynch runs with the ball with The Waves' Sam Meyer in hot pursuit. Brian Cassidy
Sport

The Waves soar past Jets to remain at top

Shane Jones
by
3rd Jun 2019 8:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: The Waves coach John Brillante says any one of about six sides could win this year's Wide Bay Premier League, including Saturday's rivals the KSS Jets.

But his side remains the team on top after the latest round.

The Waves defeated the Jets 3-1 at ATW Grounds after taking control in the second half.

The Jets opened the scoring through a penalty in the 22nd minute before The Waves' Sam Meyer equalised before half time.

The Waves then sealed the game though a goal by Hayden Lobegeier in the 61st minute before their captain Callum Hillier sealed the game in the 90th minute.

"The Jets dominated the first half, had the ball in the park and just couldn't, didn't penetrate the goal,” Brillante said.

"We did a lot on the counter-attack.

"We turned it around in the second half and hunted them down with possession and they were on the counter-attack.”

Brillante admitted the game turned around as their fitness helped them take over.

But another area was targeted to make sure The Waves got on top in the contest.

"We gave them too much respect, too much time on the ball,” Brillante said.

"We made sure we pressured them.

"It (fitness) showed our team can sustain a level and finish games well.”

The coach isn't resting on his laurels and firmly believes the side will need to keep improving as the season goes on.

"The competition is pretty open,” he said.

"Any one of us - the Jets, (Brothers Aston) Villa, UPE or Sunbury - could win.

"Half the competition is still in it and teams have games in hand to catch up to us.”

The side plays the Wide Bay Buccaneers this Saturday at 6pm with Brillante wary of what the team can do.

The match is at the Fraser Coast Sporting Precinct.

kss jets the waves wide bay premier league
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Teacher who slipped on grape fails in $500k compo claim

    premium_icon Teacher who slipped on grape fails in $500k compo claim

    News She looked over and saw a squashed grape on the floor, the court heard.

    How Maryborough stands to benefit from the State Budget

    premium_icon How Maryborough stands to benefit from the State Budget

    Politics The revelations come just a week away from the State Budget

    30cm knife allegedly used in Bay service station robbery

    premium_icon 30cm knife allegedly used in Bay service station robbery

    Crime Later, police located discarded clothing in the area.