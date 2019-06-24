The Waves victorious in the Bundaberg derby

NO SPACE: The Waves' Joseph Marshall handballs just in time as Brothers Bulldog Jack Sickerdick lays down a tackle.

NO SPACE: The Waves' Joseph Marshall handballs just in time as Brothers Bulldog Jack Sickerdick lays down a tackle. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves coach Klint Wagstaff says the onus is on his players to deliver again, just like the club did on Saturday in the derby.

The side won its first game of season against Brothers Bulldogs in the third derby of the year on sponsors day at Frank Coulthard Oval.

The Waves led in all four quarters and kicked away in the second half to win by 47 points.

The Eagles kicked its highest score as well in AFL Wide Bay seniors to end a 12-game winless streak.

"It's what happens when you have 22 players that are fresh and ready for seniors,” Wagstaff said.

"It's something we haven't been able to do all season and show we are pretty hard to beat when we do.

"The pleasing thing was we didn't really change our style, the players still played the same way and played for each other.”

Wagstaff said the challenge was to do it for the rest of the year and add more wins before the season finish.

The side kept its slim finals hopes alive with the win and are now four games behind Brothers for the third and last finals spot.

"The pressure is not on me, I've shown what we can do with our best 22,” Wagstaff said.

"It's up to them to show up every week.”

Wagstaff said if the side performed like last Saturday it could beat ladder leaders Bay Power this weekend in Hervey Bay.

Brothers coach Jack Sickerdick said The Waves were too good on the day.

Sickerdick said The Waves can still make the finals so Brothers will have to play well in the final few rounds to make sure of third.

Brothers have the bye this week and will play Bay Power in two weeks time.