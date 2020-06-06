The weight is over: Gyms given go ahead to reopen

Gyms back open - Allan Russell from Lifestyle24 gym is excited that gyms are back up and running. Photo: Cody Fox

E XERCISE: Queensland gyms can open their doors to even more Queenslanders after the chief health officer’s approval of a Fitness Industry COVIDSafe Plan.

Local gyms, including Lyfestyle 24 Hervey Bay, have wasted no time in welcoming members back.

“It is really good to be back,” gym trainer Allan Russell said.

The gym opened back up on Tuesday after receiving the go-ahead from the government and head office.

“It has been a bit of a rush to get everything ready but everyone has been happy to follow the government guidelines,” he said.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the State Government was keen to get people back into their workout routines.

“Under the plan more people will be able to be in gyms while adhering to strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” he said. “Physical activity plays such an important role in the lives of Queenslanders. This approved plan will ensure we can all get back to the gym in a safe way.

“The plan helps gyms, fitness centres and health clubs demonstrate that they operate safely and can service more customers than outlined in the current road map.”

Sport Minister Mick de Brenni said fitness businesses wanting to exceed current limits of 20 people would be required to comply with the approved industry plan while maintaining social distancing.

“The approval of the industry plan is a great result for the fitness sector, who really just want to get back to the business of providing facilities and training for Queenslanders looking to keep fit,” Mr de Brenni said.

“Even the biggest branded gyms are typically owned by small and family business operators, who collectively employ more than 8000 Queenslanders, so getting them up and running and their staff back to work again is an important step in our economic recovery.”

Fitness Australia chief executive Barrie Elvish said they received sign-off on their COVIDSafe Plan for the Queensland Fitness Sector yesterday.

“We know that we’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19, so we’ll continue to work with the chief health officer to make sure our plan is feasible and safe as we move forward,” Mr Elvish said.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young approved the Fitness Industry COVIDSafe Plan.

“To have a COVIDSafe Industry Plan approved for the Queensland fitness sector is such an incredible achievement,” Dr Young said. “This is a major boost for the fitness sector and one that will help Queenslanders maintain a healthier lifestyle.”

Mr de Brenni said other sports would soon follow.

“While gyms have been the first cab off the rank with their COVIDSafe industry plan, field sports have also received sign-off to get back into action, with arrangements that allow more people to get out onto the field safely,” he said.

“The remaining sport and recreation sectors can have confidence around the viability of their return to play arrangements, which are currently under review.”