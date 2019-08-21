The worst commute in the country revealed
THE commute to work is getting even harder in Australia's capital cities, with new figures showing infrastructure and public transport struggling to keep up with a boom in the population.
Sydney is the worst in the country with the drive to work taking an average of 42 minutes - that's nearly as bad as in New York (43min) and London (46min).
The time in Brisbane isn't great either at 40 minutes, followed by Melbourne at 39 minutes.
The Harbour City also ranked worst for public transport, with the commute to work taking an average 82 minutes a day, compared to 80 minutes in Melbourne and 68 minutes in Brisbane.
Those times are nearly as bad as in New York (87min), London (84min) and Paris (64min).
Melbourne, however, was the worst for public transport waiting times at 14 minutes.
The wait for public transport was 13 minutes in both Sydney and Brisbane, followed by 11 minutes in Adelaide.
The figures were released by UK-based Moneybarn today as it revealed a list of the best and worst countries for commuting to work.
Of the 114 cities analysed, three Australian cities were in the top 30.
Canberra ranked the sixth best city in the world for commuters, scoring well for having the lowest air pollution levels and the most cycle ways per capita, as well as for the small amount of time spent in traffic.
Other Australian cities which performed well were Adelaide taking 18th position and Melbourne in 24th.
Three-quarters of the best-performing cities were in Europe.
Germany dominated three of the top five positions.
Amsterdam ranked top overall, followed by Munich and Oslo in second and third place. Hamburg and Berlin completed the top five.
On the lower end, Istanbul ranked as the worst city for commuting, closely followed by Ankara, Hong Kong, Izmir and Cape Town.
OUR MOST CONGESTED ROADS
● Artamon to Sydney Harbour Tunnel via Gore Hill Freeway/Warringah Freeway
● Ashfield to Sydney CBD via City West Link/Anzac Bridge
● Narraweena to Chatswood via Warringah Road, Brisbane
● Ipswich Motorway to Indooroopilly via Centenary Highway, Brisbane
● Hornsby to Parramatta via Pennant Hills Road, Sydney
● Westmead to Strathfield via M4, Sydney
● Artamon to Surry Hills via Pacific Highway/Sydney Harbour Bridge/Cahill Expressway/Eastern Distributor
● Strathfield to Haberfield via Parramatta Road, Sydney
● Airport to city via Tullamarine Freeway, Melbourne
● Haberfield to Broadway via Parramatta Rd, Sydney
Source: Veitch Lister Consulting (2019)
COMPARE THE STATES
TIME IN TRAFFIC
Sydney: 42.43
Brisbane: 40.45
Melbourne: 39.04
Perth: 36.07
Adelaide: 28.82
Canberra: 22.88
Source: Numbeo
TIME ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT EVERY DAY
Sydney: 82min
Melbourne: 80min
Brisbane: 68min
Adelaide: 65min
Source: MoovitApp
TIME WAITING FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Melbourne: 14min
Sydney: 13min
Brisbane: 13min
Adelaide: 11min
Source: MoovitApp
COMPARE THE WORLD
TIME IN TRAFFIC
New York: 43.27min
London: 46.25min
Paris: 41.66min
Berlin: 34.30min
Montreal: 39.46
Source: Numbeo
TIME ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT EVERY DAY
New York: 87min
London: 84min
Paris: 64min
Berlin: 62min
Montreal: 87min
Source: MoovitApp
TIME WAITING FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORT
New York: 15min
London: 13min
Paris: 12min
Berlin: 10min
Montreal: 14min
Source: MoovitApp