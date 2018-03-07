Theatre company responds to thieves with a cabaret show

AFTER their studio was invaded by ruthless thieves, performers from Macabre Theatre Company will put on a special show later this month as a fundraiser to cover the damages.

The Hervey Bay group's space on Hunter St was broken into in January, with about $2000-$3000 of property taken.

Thieves targeted tools from their outdoor shed, many of which were used to build sets for shows.

Theatre director Matt King said the studio was using the opportunity to fulfil its long-time goal of producing a cabaret show.

"Rather than looking at the negative, we are staying positive and just going to do what we do best, which is perform," Mr King said.

"We're going to make up for the damages on our own."

The one-off production, titled A Night With Macabre, will be performed at the Brolga Theatre on March 31.

It features original work and choreography by Teagan Symes.

Macabre Theatre - (Front) Chloe Howe, Adriana Theuerl, Rachel Damms and Tegan Symes. Alistair Brightman

About 20 performers will hit the stage, with many of the faces recognisable from the theatre company's past shows.

"Teagan and I have talked about the concept for the cabaret for a few years," Mr King said.

"It's about showcasing the strengths of the performers."

Tickets for the family-friendly event are available for purchase online at ourfrasercoast.com.au.

If you wish to donate to the theatre group, there will be opportunities on the night.